PENSACOLA, FL (Sept. 25, 2017) – New York native Giovanni Bromante traveled to the Sunshine State over the weekend to compete in the Allen Turner Warm Up 100, the final pro late model race at Five Flags Speedway prior to the prestigious Snowflake 100. At the conclusion of 100 laps, Bromante finished tenth in his first trip to Pensacola.

Bromante spent hundreds, if not thousands, of laps on his iRacing simulator at Five Flags prior to climbing into the real car on Friday and the laps paid off. Quickly, he was able to get up to speed and began to give the crew feedback on the car’s handling, gradually improving it over the course of the afternoon.

By the time qualifying rolled around, Giovanni was within a quarter second of the pole time and felt confident for the race since he and the David Gilliland Racing team worked primarily on race runs during the day with older tires. From tenth place, he began his first race at the storied half-mile in pursuit of another top five finish, much like he did at Montgomery two weeks prior.

An early caution slowed the field, but the race was exceptionally clean for most of the 100 laps. Bromante began to work his way forward slowly, learning about racing on the highly abrasive Pensacola surface as the laps continued to click off. Because of the long green flag run, only five cars finished on the lead lap. Bromante’s car slowly began to lose the handle as the race neared its completion, dropping him back to tenth at the checkered flag.

“We were just a little bit off in the race, but it was still a good car,” Bromante said after the race. “I loved it, it was a very different track compared to all the others I’ve run, but we were struggling with loose on entry and tight in the center. After the race, we found out the right front tire had a pinhole leak, so that made the car do all kinds of weird things. With only one caution, we didn’t have a chance to come in and diagnose it, but it was still a good race weekend overall with the DGR guys.”

The Pensacola race was Bromante’s final scheduled race of the season with David Gilliland Racing. However, he is working on securing additional races for the remainder of 2017, the details of which will be released at a later date once finalized.

