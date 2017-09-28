Using Indy as a point of inspiration, the event is tailored to be like Legends Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway prior to the running of the Indianapolis 500.

“You know, what Bryan started with the Racer’s For Autism is something that we want to keep supporting and this is just another way we can give back to someone who left such a mark on this sport and what’s great about the Chili Bowl is we have the facilities just across the street to get this done, so it’s not like you’re having to go across town during rush hour,” commented Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn.

The 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center. Races are January 9-13, 2018. For more information on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com , find us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter (@cbnationals).

Quick Notes:

What: 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-13, 2018

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

Event Times/Pit Pass Prices:

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Move-In…………………………………………9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………… …12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, January 8, 2018

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open………………………8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………8:00 am

Practice…………………………………………………… 9:00 am

Multi-day Pit Pass $245.00~ Single day $30.00

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Building Opens…………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens……………………………….11:00 am

Hot Laps………………………………………………….4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………. 5:00 pm

Multi-day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Building Opens………………………………………..9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens………………………………11:00 am

Hot Laps…………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races…………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi-day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday, January 11, 2018

Building Opens………………………………………..9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens………………………………11:00 am

Hot Laps…………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races…………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi-day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday, January 12, 2018

Building Opens/Trade Show …………………… 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate …………………………. 9:00 am

Auction …………………………………………………12:00 pm

Hot Laps………………………………………………..4:00 pm

Races………………………………………………….. 5:00 pm

Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Building Opens/Trade Show …………………… 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate …………………………. 8:00 am

Feature Races………………………………………..10:00 am

Opening Ceremonies……………………………….6:00 pm

Single Day Pass – $60

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com . General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.