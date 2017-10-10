Two Races Left in 2017 for GSPSS

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Granite State Pro Stock Series will roll into Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Friday afternoon for race 11 of the 2017 season. The Sunoco World Series 60 lap main event is the second-to-last race of the season for the New England based Pro Stock touring series.

Heading to Thompson, Mike O’Sullivan holds a 14-point lead in the championship standings as he seeks another title on the series. The Springfield, Mass. driver hasn’t won yet this season, but his runs inside the top five during the year have placed him at the front of the pack among those regulars.

Behind O’Sullivan, Scott MacMichael sits second, just 14 points back in his Rookie of the Year campaign. MacMichael will obviously lock up the Rookie title, but will also be looking to pull off a championship in just his first season driving Pro Stocks. The former Late Model competitor has taken the jump to Pro Stocks extremely well.

PLACE: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Thompson, Conn.

DATE: Friday, Oct. 14, 2017

TIME: 5 p.m. post-time for heat races; 7 p.m. feature (times are approx.)

GSPSS Twitter: @GSProStocks

Track Twitter: @ThompsonSpdwy

Entries for Friday’s 60-lap main event around the 0.625-mile oval include NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular Woody Pitkat, who will make his series debut. A pair of Derek’s return to the series as well. Former series champion Derek Griffith is back, along with Derek Ramstrom, who has run well on the series before and visited Victory Lane in his No. 35.

Other entries include Rusty Poland and 2017 Star Speedway Small Block Super Champion Brad Babb have also entered. Series regulars Nick Lascuola, Barry Gray and Cory Casagrande, who are all still fighting for points, will also compete.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway winner Eddie MacDonald also returns to the series behind the wheel of his EXIT Realty No. 17. Kyle Soper, Larry Gelinas, and Tommy O’Sullivan also join the impressive list.

This race is scheduled for a one-day show, with practice, qualifying and the 60 lap feature all taking place on Friday night. Practice is scheduled from 1-1:25 p.m., while the second and final session will take place from 2-2:25 p.m.

Qualifying heats take the green at 5 p.m. and the Granite State Pro Stock Series is third in the qualifying order. The 60-lap feature will take the green flag at approximately 7 p.m.

The cost for the grandstands for fans is $55, but that ticket will get you access to Friday, Saturday and Sunday racing. Sunday includes the season-finale for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Entry to the pit area is $75.

For more information on the Granite State Pro Stock Series, fans are encouraged to visit the Facebook page or the website, www.gspss.net.



Sources: Kyle Souza, Granite State Pro Stock Series PR