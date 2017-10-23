« Las Vegas Usac Speed2 Western Us Midget Race Results
Anthony Campi Racing & Chase Purdy Announce 2018 Super Late Model Partnership »

Final STSS Halmar North Region Points (*After OCFS, October 19)

Published by
mod134
October 23, 2017 in Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP, Orange County Fair Speedway and Short Track Super Series Fueled By Hi-Tek North Region. Closed

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP
2017 Halmar North Region Standings (*FINAL after OCFS, Oct. 19)

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP
2017 Halmar North Region Standings (*FINAL after OCFS, Oct. 19)
Pos. Car No. Driver OCFS 4/9 TM 5/28 Afton 6/21 Accord 7/3 Big D 7/16 A-S 8/15 W’hull 8/23 Afton 10/7 Attend. OCFS 10/19 Total
1 4 Andy Bachetti 100 90 76 DROP 85 65 100 95 75 145 831
2 44 Anthony Perrego 76 100 60 100 DROP 58 95 58 75 88 710
3 46 Jeremy Smith 62 85 90 54 52 68 56 DROP 75 130 672
4 91 Billy Decker 85 76 68 90 80 95 DROP 52 75 35 656
5 16X Danny Creeden 41 58 85 45 DROP 56 85 54 75 120 619
6 44 Stewart Friesen 95 95 100 56 56 60 0 0 0 150 612
7 3 Tommy Meier 80 54 DROP 65 46 62 72 60 75 74 588
8 3D Matt DeLorenzo 52 52 50 43 40 90 46 DROP 75 116 564
9 6H J.R. Hurlburt DROP 60 42 76 40 45 45 46 75 96 525
10 6NN Nick Nye DROP 65 41 40 40 44 58 72 75 65 500
11 20C Craig Hanson 54 42 40 DROP 40 40 44 40 75 60 435
12 97/48 Jerry Higbie 40 72 72 80 0 43 40 25 0 35 407
13 R21 Ryan Jordan 0 80 80 44 41 48 62 25 0 0 380
14 92S Matt Sheppard 65 0 40 0 0 100 90 0 0 62 357
15 26 Ryan Godown 0 0 95 0 100 80 0 0 0 77 352
16 15 Brett Tonkin 0 0 65 0 76 40 40 62 0 35 318
17 55 Allison Ricci 46 0 25 48 0 25 0 56 0 104 304
18 21/88 Mike Mahaney 40 0 54 46 0 25 54 0 0 84 303
19 76R Mike Ricci 0 0 0 72 0 0 0 85 0 125 282
20 406 Rich Ricci Jr. 60 0 58 40 0 0 0 80 0 35 273
21 O2 Cory Costa 25 44 48 25 0 0 60 42 0 0 244
22 1K Rick Laubach 0 0 0 0 40 40 0 0 0 140 220
23 17Z Brian Krummel 68 40 25 25 0 0 0 0 0 60 218
24 119 Brian Malcolm 0 56 40 42 0 0 41 25 0 0 204
25 323ov David Van Horn 25 0 0 0 65 0 0 0 0 112 202
26 35/401 Frank Cozze 0 0 0 0 60 72 0 0 0 60 192
27 43 Jimmy Horton 40 0 0 0 58 0 0 0 0 92 190
28 93X Craig Mitchell 40 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 135 175
  20 Brett Hearn 90 0 0 0 0 85 0 0 0 0 175
  0 Dan Humes 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 0 0 0 175
31 831 Jimmy Wells 0 0 0 95 0 54 0 25 0 0 174
32 B16 Alan Barker 0 40 40 0 0 50 0 40 0 0 170
33 51 Billy Pauch Jr. 0 0 0 0 62 0 0 68 0 35 165
34 20X Rob Rowe 44 0 0 85 0 0 0 0 0 35 164
35 34 Rusty Smith 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 100 0 35 160
36 20R Nick Rochinski 0 41 44 25 0 0 0 50 0 0 160
37 16R Richard Smith 25 0 45 41 0 0 0 41 0 0 152
38 14 Billy Van Inwegen 56 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 136
  2 Billy Van Pelt 0 0 0 60 0 0 76 0 0 0 136
40 3J Joe Judge 0 0 0 68 0 0 0 25 0 35 128
41 10 Rich Eurich 42 0 0 25 0 0 0 25 0 35 127
42 1W Jordan Watson 0 0 0 0 54 0 0 65 0 0 119
43 1D Tyler Dippel 58 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 60 118
44 7K Kirk Horton 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 60 110
45 32 Brandon Grosso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 108 108
  357 Duane Howard 0 0 0 0 68 0 0 40 0 0 108
46 9 Ken Titus 0 0 62 0 0 0 0 44 0 0 106
47 14M C.G. Morey 45 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 35 105
  19X Chris Stull 0 62 0 0 0 0 0 43 0 0 105
49 76/97 Bobby Varin 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 76 0 0 101
50 44 Shane Jablonka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 100 100
  716 Corey Lowitt 25 0 0 40 0 0 0 0 0 35 100
52 J17 Matt Janiak 72 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 97
  14W Ryan Watt 0 0 0 0 72 0 0 25 0 0 97
  13 Steve Davis 0 0 0 52 0 0 0 45 0 0 97
55 1 Billy Pauch Sr. 0 0 0 0 95 0 0 0 0 0 95
56 1R Adam Hilton 0 68 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 93
  22J Stacy Jackson 0 25 0 0 0 0 68 0 0 0 93
58 2G Mitch Gibbs 0 0 52 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 92
59 88x Craig Von Dohren 0 0 0 0 90 0 0 0 0 0 90
  11 Donnie Lawson 0 25 0 0 0 0 65 0 0 0 90
  2 Mike Gular 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 90 0 0 90
62 63 Byron Worthing 0 46 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 0 86
63 3006 Kurt Hundeland 25 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 85
  96 Tyler Treacy 25 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 35 85
  78 Grant Hilfiger 0 0 0 0 45 0 40 0 0 0 85
66 89 Kurt Decker 0 0 56 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 81
67 12X Dillon Groover 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 0 0 0 80
68 115 Kenny Tremont 0 0 0 0 0 76 0 0 0 0 76
69 60J Brandon Martin 0 25 25 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 75
  109 Brett Barrett 25 25 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 75
  222 Chad Cook 25 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 75
  97T Danny Tyler 0 25 0 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 75
  45 Mike Ward 25 25 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 75
74 42 Colton Wilson 0 48 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 73
75 28 Ric Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 71 71
76 7W Shawn Ward 0 0 0 0 44 0 0 25 0 0 69
77 55 Joey Bruning 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 68 68
78 2T Bobby Trapper Jr. 0 0 0 25 42 0 0 0 0 0 67
79 5* Tyler Siri 0 25 0 40 0 0 0 0 0 0 65
80 20 Scott Ferrier 0 0 0 62 0 0 0 0 0 0 62
81 21 Gary Edwards 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 60
  81 Heath Metzger 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 60
  J17 Jeff Heotzler 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 60
  88 Joey Falanga 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 35 60
  43 Ricky Davis III 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 35 60
  69 Tyler Boniface 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 60
87 145 Alan Rudalavage 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 0 0 0 52
  7 Don Ronca 0 0 0 0 0 52 0 0 0 0 52
89 70 Brady Fultz 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 0 0 0 50
  72 Cass Bennett 25 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 50
  22 Charlie Hendrickson 0 25 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 50
  9X Dale Welty 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 50
  K3 Danny Cronk 25 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 50
  84 Frank Yankowski 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25 0 0 50
  85 Kyle Van Duser 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25 0 0 50
  B17 Randy Brokaw 0 25 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 50
  187 Steve Young 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25 0 0 50
  73 Steven Deinhardt 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 50
99 21M Bob McGannon 48 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 48
  118 Jim Britt 0 0 0 0 48 0 0 0 0 0 48
101 37 Alex Tonkin 0 0 46 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 46
  97B Peter Britten 0 0 0 0 0 46 0 0 0 0 46
103 90 Rick Wilk 0 45 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 45
104 131 Barry White 0 43 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 43
  126 Jeff Strunk 0 0 0 0 43 0 0 0 0 0 43
  7S Michael Sabia 43 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 43
  44 Russell Morseman 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 0 0 0 43
108 7 Brian Doolittle 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 0 0 0 42
  24 Jeremy Wilder 0 0 0 0 0 42 0 0 0 0 42
110 3J Marc Johnson 0 0 0 0 0 41 0 0 0 0 41
111 14Z Brad Szulewski 0 40 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40
  27 Brent Wilcox 0 40 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40
  19K Brett Kressley 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 0 0 0 40
  24 Chris Shultz 40 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40
  111 Demetrios Drellos 0 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 0 0 40
  25R Erick Rudolph 40 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40
  84 Gary Tomkins 0 40 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40
  22JZ Jeffrey Daugherty 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 0 40
  5K Kenny Peoples 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 0 40
  22 Kevin Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 40
  1RJ Ronnie Johnson 0 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 0 0 40
  49 Sam Allen 0 40 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40
  21 Shaun Walker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 40
124 72 Billy Eggers  0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  94 Brad Horton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  83 Chris Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  3 Cole Hentschel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  27 Frank Venezia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  20 Joey Bonetti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  24 Ken Ferrier 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  35 L.J. Lombardo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  117 Rich Eggers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  19 Roger Henion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  3 Sam Martz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  66P Sean Mandel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  1 Terry Arnold 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  17H Tom Hindley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
  59 Yanick Mathieu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 35
139 3 Billy Lasko 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 25
  34 Billy Spoonhower 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  22 Bob Silvernail 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  24B Bob Stahl 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  2 Bob Trapper 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  97 Bobby Hackel 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  18 Bodie Bellinger 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  3G Brian Gleason 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  1 Bryce Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  5L Chad Loiodice 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  173 Cody Bleau 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  CR7 Colt Harris 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 25
  444 Curt Van Pelt 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  15X Dan Hineline 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  11P Dan Pompey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  1 Darwin Greene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  17 Dayton Brewer 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  6D Dillon Steuer 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  31 Dylan DeWert 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  2X Eddie Burgess 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  17 Elmo Reckner 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  37 Eric Fisher 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  85 Erik Nelson 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  38 Frank Porreca 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 25
  78H Harold Humphrey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  38 Jeff Sheely 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  19 Jessey Mueller 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  9 Jimmy Becker 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  3X Joe Dgien 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  220 John Ferrier 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  43 Keith Flach 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  17X Kevin Beach Jr.  0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 25
  13 Kevin Chilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  55 Kevin Sockriter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  O6 Larry Mekic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  77L Lee DeWitt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  667 Matt Depew 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  33 Matt Hitchcock 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  42 Matt Pupello 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  613 Matt Roberts 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  220H Michael Horton 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  88 Mike Bills 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  M16 Mike Clapperton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  18Jr. Mike Dougherty 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  M7 Mike Nagel Jr. 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  28 Mike Trautschold 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  87 Neil Stratton 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  77X Nick Mady 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  57 Paul Jensen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  28 R.J. Daley 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  69 Randy Green 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 25
  5 Ray See Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  55 Ricky Newton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25
  82S Roy Shields 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25
  33 Skylar Sherriff 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 25
  7X Steve Paine 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 25
  102 Tim Fitzpatrick 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 25
  8M Tim Mayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 0 0 25


Brett Deyo
BD Motorsports Media LLC
Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP
Phone: 845.728.2781
www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com
Facebook: “Short Track Super Series”
Twitter: @ShortTrackSS


racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep   Nov »
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives