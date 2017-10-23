Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP
2017 Halmar North Region Standings (*FINAL after OCFS, Oct. 19)
|Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP
|2017 Halmar North Region Standings (*FINAL after OCFS, Oct. 19)
|Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|OCFS 4/9
|TM 5/28
|Afton 6/21
|Accord 7/3
|Big D 7/16
|A-S 8/15
|W’hull 8/23
|Afton 10/7
|Attend.
|OCFS 10/19
|Total
|1
|4
|Andy Bachetti
|100
|90
|76
|DROP
|85
|65
|100
|95
|75
|145
|831
|2
|44
|Anthony Perrego
|76
|100
|60
|100
|DROP
|58
|95
|58
|75
|88
|710
|3
|46
|Jeremy Smith
|62
|85
|90
|54
|52
|68
|56
|DROP
|75
|130
|672
|4
|91
|Billy Decker
|85
|76
|68
|90
|80
|95
|DROP
|52
|75
|35
|656
|5
|16X
|Danny Creeden
|41
|58
|85
|45
|DROP
|56
|85
|54
|75
|120
|619
|6
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|95
|95
|100
|56
|56
|60
|0
|0
|0
|150
|612
|7
|3
|Tommy Meier
|80
|54
|DROP
|65
|46
|62
|72
|60
|75
|74
|588
|8
|3D
|Matt DeLorenzo
|52
|52
|50
|43
|40
|90
|46
|DROP
|75
|116
|564
|9
|6H
|J.R. Hurlburt
|DROP
|60
|42
|76
|40
|45
|45
|46
|75
|96
|525
|10
|6NN
|Nick Nye
|DROP
|65
|41
|40
|40
|44
|58
|72
|75
|65
|500
|11
|20C
|Craig Hanson
|54
|42
|40
|DROP
|40
|40
|44
|40
|75
|60
|435
|12
|97/48
|Jerry Higbie
|40
|72
|72
|80
|0
|43
|40
|25
|0
|35
|407
|13
|R21
|Ryan Jordan
|0
|80
|80
|44
|41
|48
|62
|25
|0
|0
|380
|14
|92S
|Matt Sheppard
|65
|0
|40
|0
|0
|100
|90
|0
|0
|62
|357
|15
|26
|Ryan Godown
|0
|0
|95
|0
|100
|80
|0
|0
|0
|77
|352
|16
|15
|Brett Tonkin
|0
|0
|65
|0
|76
|40
|40
|62
|0
|35
|318
|17
|55
|Allison Ricci
|46
|0
|25
|48
|0
|25
|0
|56
|0
|104
|304
|18
|21/88
|Mike Mahaney
|40
|0
|54
|46
|0
|25
|54
|0
|0
|84
|303
|19
|76R
|Mike Ricci
|0
|0
|0
|72
|0
|0
|0
|85
|0
|125
|282
|20
|406
|Rich Ricci Jr.
|60
|0
|58
|40
|0
|0
|0
|80
|0
|35
|273
|21
|O2
|Cory Costa
|25
|44
|48
|25
|0
|0
|60
|42
|0
|0
|244
|22
|1K
|Rick Laubach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|40
|0
|0
|0
|140
|220
|23
|17Z
|Brian Krummel
|68
|40
|25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|218
|24
|119
|Brian Malcolm
|0
|56
|40
|42
|0
|0
|41
|25
|0
|0
|204
|25
|323ov
|David Van Horn
|25
|0
|0
|0
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|112
|202
|26
|35/401
|Frank Cozze
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|72
|0
|0
|0
|60
|192
|27
|43
|Jimmy Horton
|40
|0
|0
|0
|58
|0
|0
|0
|0
|92
|190
|28
|93X
|Craig Mitchell
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|135
|175
|20
|Brett Hearn
|90
|0
|0
|0
|0
|85
|0
|0
|0
|0
|175
|0
|Dan Humes
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|175
|31
|831
|Jimmy Wells
|0
|0
|0
|95
|0
|54
|0
|25
|0
|0
|174
|32
|B16
|Alan Barker
|0
|40
|40
|0
|0
|50
|0
|40
|0
|0
|170
|33
|51
|Billy Pauch Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|0
|0
|68
|0
|35
|165
|34
|20X
|Rob Rowe
|44
|0
|0
|85
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|164
|35
|34
|Rusty Smith
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|0
|35
|160
|36
|20R
|Nick Rochinski
|0
|41
|44
|25
|0
|0
|0
|50
|0
|0
|160
|37
|16R
|Richard Smith
|25
|0
|45
|41
|0
|0
|0
|41
|0
|0
|152
|38
|14
|Billy Van Inwegen
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|136
|2
|Billy Van Pelt
|0
|0
|0
|60
|0
|0
|76
|0
|0
|0
|136
|40
|3J
|Joe Judge
|0
|0
|0
|68
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|35
|128
|41
|10
|Rich Eurich
|42
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|35
|127
|42
|1W
|Jordan Watson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|0
|0
|65
|0
|0
|119
|43
|1D
|Tyler Dippel
|58
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|118
|44
|7K
|Kirk Horton
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|110
|45
|32
|Brandon Grosso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|108
|108
|357
|Duane Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|108
|46
|9
|Ken Titus
|0
|0
|62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|0
|0
|106
|47
|14M
|C.G. Morey
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|35
|105
|19X
|Chris Stull
|0
|62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|0
|0
|105
|49
|76/97
|Bobby Varin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|76
|0
|0
|101
|50
|44
|Shane Jablonka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|100
|716
|Corey Lowitt
|25
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|100
|52
|J17
|Matt Janiak
|72
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|97
|14W
|Ryan Watt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|97
|13
|Steve Davis
|0
|0
|0
|52
|0
|0
|0
|45
|0
|0
|97
|55
|1
|Billy Pauch Sr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|95
|56
|1R
|Adam Hilton
|0
|68
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|93
|22J
|Stacy Jackson
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|0
|0
|0
|93
|58
|2G
|Mitch Gibbs
|0
|0
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|92
|59
|88x
|Craig Von Dohren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|90
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|90
|11
|Donnie Lawson
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|0
|0
|0
|90
|2
|Mike Gular
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|90
|0
|0
|90
|62
|63
|Byron Worthing
|0
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|86
|63
|3006
|Kurt Hundeland
|25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|85
|96
|Tyler Treacy
|25
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|85
|78
|Grant Hilfiger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|85
|66
|89
|Kurt Decker
|0
|0
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|81
|67
|12X
|Dillon Groover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|0
|0
|0
|80
|68
|115
|Kenny Tremont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|69
|60J
|Brandon Martin
|0
|25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|75
|109
|Brett Barrett
|25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|75
|222
|Chad Cook
|25
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|97T
|Danny Tyler
|0
|25
|0
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|45
|Mike Ward
|25
|25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|74
|42
|Colton Wilson
|0
|48
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|75
|28
|Ric Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|71
|71
|76
|7W
|Shawn Ward
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|69
|77
|55
|Joey Bruning
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|68
|78
|2T
|Bobby Trapper Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|25
|42
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|79
|5*
|Tyler Siri
|0
|25
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|80
|20
|Scott Ferrier
|0
|0
|0
|62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|81
|21
|Gary Edwards
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|60
|81
|Heath Metzger
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|60
|J17
|Jeff Heotzler
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|60
|88
|Joey Falanga
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|60
|43
|Ricky Davis III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|35
|60
|69
|Tyler Boniface
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|60
|87
|145
|Alan Rudalavage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|0
|0
|0
|52
|7
|Don Ronca
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|89
|70
|Brady Fultz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|0
|0
|0
|50
|72
|Cass Bennett
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|22
|Charlie Hendrickson
|0
|25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|9X
|Dale Welty
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|50
|K3
|Danny Cronk
|25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|84
|Frank Yankowski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|50
|85
|Kyle Van Duser
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|50
|B17
|Randy Brokaw
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|50
|187
|Steve Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|50
|73
|Steven Deinhardt
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|50
|99
|21M
|Bob McGannon
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|118
|Jim Britt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|101
|37
|Alex Tonkin
|0
|0
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|97B
|Peter Britten
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|103
|90
|Rick Wilk
|0
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|104
|131
|Barry White
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|126
|Jeff Strunk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|7S
|Michael Sabia
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|44
|Russell Morseman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|43
|108
|7
|Brian Doolittle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|0
|0
|0
|42
|24
|Jeremy Wilder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|110
|3J
|Marc Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|111
|14Z
|Brad Szulewski
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|27
|Brent Wilcox
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|19K
|Brett Kressley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|24
|Chris Shultz
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|111
|Demetrios Drellos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|25R
|Erick Rudolph
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|84
|Gary Tomkins
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|22JZ
|Jeffrey Daugherty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|40
|5K
|Kenny Peoples
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|40
|22
|Kevin Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|40
|1RJ
|Ronnie Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|49
|Sam Allen
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|21
|Shaun Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|40
|124
|72
|Billy Eggers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|94
|Brad Horton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|83
|Chris Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|3
|Cole Hentschel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|27
|Frank Venezia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|20
|Joey Bonetti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|24
|Ken Ferrier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|35
|L.J. Lombardo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|117
|Rich Eggers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|19
|Roger Henion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|3
|Sam Martz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|66P
|Sean Mandel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|1
|Terry Arnold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|17H
|Tom Hindley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|59
|Yanick Mathieu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|35
|139
|3
|Billy Lasko
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|34
|Billy Spoonhower
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|22
|Bob Silvernail
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|24B
|Bob Stahl
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|2
|Bob Trapper
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|97
|Bobby Hackel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|18
|Bodie Bellinger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3G
|Brian Gleason
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1
|Bryce Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|5L
|Chad Loiodice
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|173
|Cody Bleau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|CR7
|Colt Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|444
|Curt Van Pelt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|15X
|Dan Hineline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|11P
|Dan Pompey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|1
|Darwin Greene
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|17
|Dayton Brewer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|6D
|Dillon Steuer
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|31
|Dylan DeWert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2X
|Eddie Burgess
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|17
|Elmo Reckner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|37
|Eric Fisher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|85
|Erik Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|38
|Frank Porreca
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|78H
|Harold Humphrey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|38
|Jeff Sheely
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|19
|Jessey Mueller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|9
|Jimmy Becker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3X
|Joe Dgien
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|220
|John Ferrier
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|43
|Keith Flach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|17X
|Kevin Beach Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|13
|Kevin Chilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|55
|Kevin Sockriter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|O6
|Larry Mekic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|77L
|Lee DeWitt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|667
|Matt Depew
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|33
|Matt Hitchcock
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|42
|Matt Pupello
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|613
|Matt Roberts
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|220H
|Michael Horton
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|88
|Mike Bills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|M16
|Mike Clapperton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|18Jr.
|Mike Dougherty
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|M7
|Mike Nagel Jr.
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|28
|Mike Trautschold
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|87
|Neil Stratton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|77X
|Nick Mady
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|57
|Paul Jensen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|28
|R.J. Daley
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|69
|Randy Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|5
|Ray See Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|55
|Ricky Newton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
|82S
|Roy Shields
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|33
|Skylar Sherriff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|7X
|Steve Paine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|25
|102
|Tim Fitzpatrick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|8M
|Tim Mayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|25
—
Brett Deyo
BD Motorsports Media LLC
Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP
Phone: 845.728.2781
www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com
Facebook: “Short Track Super Series”
Twitter: @ShortTrackSS
BD Motorsports Media LLC
Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP
Phone: 845.728.2781
www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com
Facebook: “Short Track Super Series”
Twitter: @ShortTrackSS