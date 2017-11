Kevin Thomas, Jr. Adds Casa Grande USAC Southwest Sprints to 2017 Win List

Kevin Thomas, Jr. continued his roll of late by winning Saturday night’s Sands Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Car feature at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande. Cullman, Alabama’s Thomas took the lead with seven laps remaining after a see-saw battle between Charles Davis, Jr. and R.J. Johnson throughout the first 24 laps of the 30-lapper. Thomas went on to capture his first career win in the Southwest series in his first start of the year over Johnson, Davis, Mike Martin and Matt Rossi.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 28, 2017 – Casa Grande, Arizona – Central Arizona Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Shon Deskins (#7 Richards), 2. Chris Bonneau (#15 Bonneau), 3. Hunter Schurenberg (#19S Reinbold/Underwood), 4. Matt Rossi (#02 Rossi), 5. Michael Curtis (#11C Turner/Wheeler), 6. Isaac Chapple (#52 Chapple), 7. Jeff Lowery (#45 Lowery), 8. Brent Yarnal (#29 Yarnal). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. R.J. Johnson (#51 Martin), 2. Chad Boespflug (#34 Grau), 3. Landon Cling (#54 Cling), 4. Dennis Gile (#13), 5. Bruce St. James (#7K St. James), 6. Andy Reinbold (#19 Reinbold/Underwood), 7. Matt Lundy (#98 Lundy), 8. Cody Sickles (#14 Simington). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#77M Michael), 2. Mike Martin (#16 Martin), 3. Charles Davis Jr. (#50 Massey), 4. Stevie Sussex (#21AZ Burkhart), 5. Nick Aiuto (#27 Aiuto), 6. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 7. Joe Scheopner (#17 Scheopner), 8. Jordan Stetson (#8AZ Stetson). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Charles Davis Jr., 4. Mike Martin, 5. Matt Rossi, 6. Shon Deskins, 7. Dennis Gile, 8. Landon Cling, 9. Tye Mihocko, 10. Chris Bonneau, 11. Bruce St. James, 12. Nick Aiuto, 13. Isaac Chapple, 14. Michael Curtis, 15. Chad Boespflug, 16. Andy Reinbold, 17. Matt Lundy, 18. Jeff Lowery, 19. Joe Scheopner, 20. Cody Sickles, 21. Hunter Schuerenberg, 22. Jordan Stetson, 23. Stevie Sussex, 24. Brent Yarnal. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Davis, Lap 5 Johnson, Laps 6-15 Davis, Laps 16-24 Johnson, Laps 25-30 Thomas.

HARD CHARGER: Tye Mihocko (14th to 9th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: R.J. Johnson

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Johnson-1,354, 2-Davis-1,231 1-Johnson-1,354, 2-Davis-1,231;-Deskins-1,040, 4-Mihocko-946, 5-Martin-899, 6-Aiuto-894, 7-Bonneau-858, 8-Curtis-795, 9-Lundy-636, 10-Sussex-621.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACES: November 3 & 4 – San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway – “50th Annual Western World Championships”

Sources: USAC PR