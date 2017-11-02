Accord Speedway Set To Host Fifth Annual ‘Gobbler’ Event Saturday, November 25

ACCORD, NY – The “regular season” has been completed, Short Track Super Series champions decided, now it’s time for the dessert.

On Saturday, November 25 – for the fifth year – Accord Speedway will host the post-season ‘Gobbler’ special. This event will again be headlined by a 50-lap big-block/small-block Modified event paying $5,000 to the winner under Short Track Super Series rules.

Joining the Modifieds will be the Sportsman (Open vs. Crate) offering a minimum of $1,000 to win, the Ron Wright Memorial Street Stock event, for the first time Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars ($1,000 to win), and a nightcap Four Cylinder Enduro.

Complete race rules, times and information have been posted: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/gobbler-rules-prices-general-information/

A rain date of Saturday, December 2 will be in place.

For the 2017 ‘Gobbler’ event, Adult admission is $24. Seniors (ages 65 and over) pay $22. Kids 11 and under are $5.

There is indoor seating available for $35 per ticket. To reserve an indoor seat, contact the speedway at 845.626.1142.

Pit admission is $40, with no license required.

Pit gates will open at 9 a.m. Grandstand gates will be unlocked at 10 a.m. Hot laps will begin at noon, with racing at 1 p.m.

Accord Speedway, a neat-and-tidy quarter-mile clay oval nestled in the hills of Ulster County, is located at 299 Whitfield Road Accord, NY 12404. The speedway is on the web at www.accordspeedway.com.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

Sources: Brett Deyo/BD Motorsports Media LLC.