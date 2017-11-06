Waterbury, VT — American Canadian Tour (ACT) Managing Director Darla Hartt announced today a change in ownership of the 31-year old late model stock car racing series to Cris Michaud and Pat Malone, who completed purchase of the Thunder Road speedplant earlier this year.

Under the guidance of its founder, Tom Curley, ACT’s strict rules requirements, including the use of crate engines and other cost-restricting guidelines, positioned the American Canadian Tour as a long-standing leader in innovation in the short track industry. ACT events have been enjoyed by race fans throughout New England, New York, eastern Canada and Florida. Curley’s passion for the sport was evident in the fiery pit meetings he staged prior to each event, and his hands-on approach and inclusive philosophy proved a successful formula. Curley died in May of complications of COPD.

“My decision to sell ACT is bittersweet, having worked with Tom from the initial NASCAR North Tour in 1979, and then launching our own series in 1986”, said Darla Hartt, Curley’s successor. “Over 38 years we logged many thousands of miles and enjoyed so many adventures with incredible people. Everyone in our ACT family felt a huge loss in his passing, but the teams, fans, promoters, and officials who are ACT remain dedicated to the task of moving forward. Losing Tom last Spring- who was both my business and life partner- and immediately proceeding to operate the Tour was a challenge,” Hartt continued.

“Tom Curley was very much a proponent of necessary change, and when I was approached by Cris and Pat, I felt the passing of the torch at this point was a good decision for everyone involved. ACT is a special entity, and I am pleased that the new ownership includes an individual who came up through our system. Cris Michaud raced with us at Thunder Road and on the Tour, and then ultimately worked with us as an official for a couple of years, gaining valuable knowledge from his mentorship with Tom and embracing those ideals on which ACT was founded. I trust that the ACT Tour is in good hands, and will continue to thrive going into the future”, Hartt concluded.

“I am thrilled to be able, along with my partner Pat, to lead ACT forward. Having worked with and for Tom Curley, ACT has always represented to me the best in short track racing, and I am excited about this acquisition. I admire the efforts Darla has made over the course of her career and especially since Tom’s passing with ACT, and appreciate the confidence she has in entrusting us with this iconic organization”, stated Michaud. He continued, “we anticipate sharing scheduling and other planning information for the 2018 ACT Tour in the next few weeks”.

For more information contact media@acttour.com, or the ACT Office at 802-244-6963.

Sources: ACT PR