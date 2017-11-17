Briscoe Takes Sunoco Rookie of the Year; Toyota Captures Manufacturer Title

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 17, 2017) – Youth has been served once more in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Christopher Bell, 22, completed an outstanding sophomore campaign by capturing the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship following Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

To capture the crown, Bell, who finished second, outdueled fellow Championship 4 contenders Johnny Sauter (third-place finish), Austin Cindric (fifth) and Matt Crafton (sixth) at the South Florida track.

At 22 years, 11 months, 1 day, Bell is the fourth-youngest champion in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series history.

Scoring a series-high five wins and winning the regular season championship, Bell dominated the 2017 season to earn a second-consecutive spot in the Championship 4. Bell punched his ticket to the playoffs early, winning the second race of the season at Atlanta. From there he continued his winning ways with regular-season victories at Texas, Kentucky, and Pocono. Bell’s momentum continued in the playoffs, where he captured a win in the playoff opener at New Hampshire.

Bell finished this season with five wins, and series highs in both top fives (15) and top 10s (21).

A former dirt standout, Bell will run fulltime with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2018.

Bell’s No. 4 Toyota won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Owner Championship, the fifth consecutive title for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and sixth overall. The No. 4 Toyota also won the owner title in 2015 with driver Erik Jones.

Chase Briscoe captured the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year. Driving for Brad Keselowski Racing, Briscoe ended the season in stirring fashion, collecting his career-first win, at Homestead, to collect his 10th top five of the season.

Toyota won its record-extended 10th Manufacturers Championship, and fifth in a row. After a strong season that included 12 victories, a single Toyota needed only to start tonight’s race to ensure the title.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.NASCAR.com and http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

Sources: Mike Forde/NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications