Jack Bateman disclosed a tentative 16-race schedule at Sunday’s VMRS winter meeting at Stafford Motor Speedway.
The series will be entering its 15th year of operation.
In 2018 the series returns to Monadnock Speedway for three events, three events at New London Waterford – Speedbowl, two at Thompson Motorsports Park to include the annual Icebreaker (one day show), two at Stafford Motor Speedway, two at Lee USA Speedway, the Oktoberfest race possibly a one-day event.
Single race dates are slated at Speedway 51, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, and Wiscasset, ME.
Sources: Valenti Modified Racing Series
2018 VMRS SCHEDULE TENTATIVE
April 7-Thompson Motorsports Park
April 21-Monadnock Speedway
May 4-New London-Waterford Speedbowl
May 18-Stafford Motor Speedway
June 16-Speedway 51
June 23-24-NHMS
July 7-Monadnock Speedway
July 27-Lee USA Speedway
Aug 4-Beech Ridge Motor Speedway
Aug 11-NL-W Speedbowl
Aug 25-Monadnock Speedway
August 31-Stafford Motor Speedway
Sept 15-NL-W Speedbowl
Oct 6-Lee USA Speedway
Oct 12-13-Thompson Motorsports Park
TBA-Wiscasset Speedway