Jack Bateman disclosed a tentative 16-race schedule at Sunday’s VMRS winter meeting at Stafford Motor Speedway.

The series will be entering its 15th year of operation.

In 2018 the series returns to Monadnock Speedway for three events, three events at New London Waterford – Speedbowl, two at Thompson Motorsports Park to include the annual Icebreaker (one day show), two at Stafford Motor Speedway, two at Lee USA Speedway, the Oktoberfest race possibly a one-day event.

Single race dates are slated at Speedway 51, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, and Wiscasset, ME.

Sources: Valenti Modified Racing Series

2018 VMRS SCHEDULE TENTATIVE

April 7-Thompson Motorsports Park

April 21-Monadnock Speedway

May 4-New London-Waterford Speedbowl

May 18-Stafford Motor Speedway

June 16-Speedway 51

June 23-24-NHMS

July 7-Monadnock Speedway

July 27-Lee USA Speedway

Aug 4-Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

Aug 11-NL-W Speedbowl

Aug 25-Monadnock Speedway

August 31-Stafford Motor Speedway

Sept 15-NL-W Speedbowl

Oct 6-Lee USA Speedway

Oct 12-13-Thompson Motorsports Park

TBA-Wiscasset Speedway