ACCORD, NY — It’s almost time to ‘Gobble’ at Accord Speedway!

On Saturday (November 25), Accord Speedway will host a full plate of stock car racing as the ‘Gobbler’ closes the curtain on the 2017 Northeast outdoor dirt-track season. The ‘post-season’ event celebrates its fifth anniversary this year.

‘Mashed Potato’ Modifieds headline the card in a 50-lap feature offering $5,500 to the winner. Anthony Perrego is a two-time event winner, taking the inaugural in 2013 driving for Gary Mann and then last year’s program aboard the Brian Smith-owned No. 44. Perrego has announced plans to chase a third win on Saturday.

Among the invaders setting plans to attend are “Doctor” Danny Johnson driving the Chesapeake Paving No. 9, Ryan Godown in the Lincoln Auto Body No. 5, recent Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park “Working Man’s Race” winner Rusty Smith, Short Track Super Series North champion Andy Bachetti, Canadian Boyd MacTavish, Sportsman graduate Rocky Warner, Super DIRTcar Series talent Mike Maresca, Grandview (Pa.) Speedway’s Mike Gular, Outlaw (N.Y.) Speedway owner Tyler Siri, Southern Tier regulars Brian Malcolm and Alan Barker and many more.

Look for the Ricci family to be out in full force looking to cement another high-profile victory at their hometown track.

Accord track champion Danny Tyler has secured a ride in an Ed Burgess-owned car and will lead the speedway’s best into the event. Another Accord standout – Danny Creeden – will drive a Chad Loiodice-fielded No. 5L for the finale.

‘Sweet Potato Sportsman’ race 25 laps for a minimum of $1,000 to win and $100 to start. The first three Crate 602 Sportsman across the line will receive $150, $125 and $125, respectively.

‘Pumpkin Pie’ Pure Stocks will earn an increased $600 to win their 20-lap feature thanks to “Pop” Wright adding $100 to the winner’s share for the Ron Wright Memorial.

‘Whipped Cream’ Wingless Sprints make their first ‘Gobbler’ appearance in a 20-lap event offering $1,000 to win, $500 for second and $300 for third!

A 100-lap Four Cylinder Enduro concludes the day’s events.

Pit gates will open at 9 a.m., with grandstand gates unlocked at 10 a.m. A drivers’ meeting and draw for the Modified division takes place at 11:30 a.m. Hot laps are set for noon and racing begins at 1 p.m.

Adult admission is $24. Seniors (ages 65 and over) pay $22. Kids 11 and under are $5.

Pit admission is $40 for Adults, with no license required.

A weather/rain date of Saturday, December 2 is in place for this event.

Accord Speedway, a neat-and-tidy quarter-mile clay oval nestled in the hills of Ulster County, is located at 299 Whitfield Road Accord, NY 12404. The speedway is on the web at www.accordspeedway.com.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.



‘Gobbler’ Event History (Year-By-Year)

December 3, 2016

Modified: Anthony Perrego

Sportsman: Joey Bruning

Pure Stock: Kyle Welsch

Slingshot: Justin Mills

Enduro: Patrick Bleau

December 5, 2015

Modified: Danny Johnson

Sportsman: Tim Hartman Jr.

Street Stock: Ray Tarantino

Slingshot: Matt Shultz

April 14, 2015 (postponed from Nov. 2014)

Modified: Jackie Brown Jr.

Sportsman: Greg McCloskey

Street Stock: Kevin Skelly

Slingshot: Demetrios Drellos

November 30, 2013

Modified: Anthony Perrego

Sportsman: Rocky Warner

Street Stock: Charlie Houghtaling



Sources: Brett Deyo/BD Motorsports Media