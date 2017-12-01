Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Motor Speedway 2018 season ticket packages are available and time is running out to take advantage of the early buy discount on Paddock Passes, General Admission, Reserved Seat, and Kids Fast Pass tickets. All season ticket packages offer a great deal of savings versus purchasing a ticket at the main entrance for each of the 22 scheduled race events and the savings are the biggest if purchased before December 15th.

The 2018 Season Paddock Pass offers a 49% savings for those with a valid 2018 NASCAR License and 55% savings for those who do not have a NASCAR License and is available for $420 if purchased on or before December 15th. After December 15th, the Paddock Pass increases to $470. In 2017 race teams saved over $440 per season pass. The Season Paddock Pass allows access to the paddock area as well as the general admission seating grandstands. A Paddock Pass with reserved seat upgrade is available for an additional $50.

General Admission Season Tickets are priced at $300 if purchased on or before December 15th which is a savings of 43% versus buying each week at the gate. After December 15th, the General Admission ticket increases to $320. Reserved Seat Season Tickets purchased on or before December 15th are priced at $350, which is a savings of 38%. After December 15th, the Reserved Seat Season Ticket increases to $380. The Kids Fast Pass option for kids age 6 to 14 is priced at $60 before December 15th, a 45% savings. After December 15th, the Kids Fast Pass increases to $70. All season ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax.

Stafford Speedway will kick off its 2018 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season with the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler on April 28 & 29. Stafford will showcase five NWAAS divisions weekly, SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model and Street Stock (formerly known as DARE Stock). The upcoming season will offer a variety of touring events joining the weekly divisions. Stay tuned to Staffordspeedway.com and social media for continuously updated information.



2018 Schedule Highlights

· 3 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Events (4/29, 8/3, 9/30)

· 2 Valenti Modified Racing Series Events (5/18, 8/31)

· 2 Open Modified 80-Lap Events (6/8, 7/13)

· NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K (9/29)

· Dunleavy Truck & Trailer Modifiedz Night (5/25)

· Late Model 50 (8/17)

· Limited Late Model 30 (7/27)

· Street Stock Specials (25-laps 5/4, 30-laps 9/7)

· Mr. Rooter Truck Series (4/28)

Season tickets can be purchased online by visiting the BUY TICKETS section or the GIFT GUIDE found on the homepage www.staffordspeedway.com. Season tickets can also be ordered by calling the Stafford Speedway office at 860-684-2783 anytime Mon.-Fri. from 9am-5pm. Take advantage of the “Early Buy” discount and purchase your season tickets before December 15th.

Check out the GIFT GUIDE for gift cards, race DVDs, tee-shirts, and hats for the racing fan on your holiday shopping list. Fans can also book a once in a lifetime experience for 2018 by purchasing a 2-seater ride along experience with 5-time SK Modified® champion Bob Potter. Ride alongs start at $75 and rides can be booked by calling the speedway office at 860-684-2783.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR