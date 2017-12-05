Four Crown Series to Expand to Five Crown in 2018

Salem, IN (December 5, 2017) – Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS officials have released the 2018 schedule for the Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS. 2018 will be the 14th season of competition for the Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks Series that crowned Colby Lane as its 2017 Champion.

The Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks have a total of 14 events on the 2018 schedule, including five $3000 minimum to win, 200 lap events with the newly expanded Five Crown Series. The Five Crown events will be held at Shadybowl Speedway, Kentucky Motor Speedway, Anderson Speedway, Winchester Speedway and a new 200 lap event at Mt. Lawn Speedway, located in New Castle, Indiana, where the series last raced in July of 2010. The series will have three total events at Winchester Speedway and at Anderson Speedway and two events at Lucas Oil Raceway in 2018.

The series will be part of the Second Annual Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway, after having 74 cars attend the inaugural event this past May. The series will also have single events again at Salem Speedway and at Baer Field Motorsports Park in 2018.

The 2017 Chase format for determining a series champion produced more teams competing for a championship, in every CRA division, than the previous year. Officials want to see that continue for the tracks and fans, while addressing ways to put more value in being the overall series points leaders. CRA will announce final changes to the Chase format for 2018 at the awards banquet on January 5th.

More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

2018 Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stock Schedule

Sunday, March 25 – Lucas Oil Raceway

Saturday, April 7 – Anderson Speedway

Saturday, April 21 – Shady Bowl Speedway

Sunday, May 6 – Mt. Lawn Speedway

Saturday, May 19 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, June 3 – Salem Speedway

Saturday, June 16 – Anderson Speedway

Saturday, June 30 – Baer Field Motorsports Park

Sunday, July 15 – Kentucky Motor Speedway

Sunday, August 5 – Winchester Speedway

Sun/Mon, September 2-3 – Winchester Speedway

Saturday, September 15 – Anderson Speedway

Sat/Sun, September 29-30 – Lucas Oil Raceway

Friday, October 12 -Winchester Speedway (Special Non-Points)

Saturday, October 13 – Winchester Speedway

Sources: CRA PR