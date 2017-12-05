« Wiscasset Speedway Hosting Monster Truck Throwdown
Let’s Talk Racing Returns

Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, VT has brought back  Let’s Talk Racing on their Facebook page. The semiweekly live show features promoter Mike Bruno and public relations director Justin St. Louis. The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series facilitiy is returning to a 1/2 mile dirt oval next season on Sunday nights.

Thanks for joining us for "Let's Talk Racing!" SHARE this post and let everyone know that you're going to Devil's Bowl Speedway in 2018!

Posted by Devil's Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Sources: Devil’s Bowl Speedway



