LANCASTER, N.Y. (December 15, 2017) – While race teams, fans and partners are looking for the perfect gift to give their loved ones this holiday season, Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway is giving their own gift to its racing family.

The 2018 Franco’s Pizza Friday Night IHRA Drag Racing and X-Press Signs Stock Car Series track schedules have finally come together and are ready for release.

Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway will begin its 59th consecutive season of operation on Saturday, April 21 at 2 p.m. featuring the annual Queen City Clash for the Stock Cars. The Dragway season opener is Friday, April 27 with tech inspection and time trials.

In 2017, the ISMA Supermodifieds, Niagara Swap Meet and Car Show and Monster Trucks were the big additions to the schedule. For the upcoming season, fans and race teams can count on all of them taking place again plus traditional shows, such as, four Race of Champions Modified races, the Nitro Night of Fire, Street Outlaws and the 30th Anniversary for the U.S. Open. There are still some minor additions looking to be added once the final plans and negotiations are completed.

“Putting out the schedule now gives race teams the information they need to obtain partners for 2018,” said Tim Packman, Track President. “It also allows our fans in the stands to make their plans for the upcoming season. We have been building upon what was started in 2015 and plan on moving forward and upward next year, as well.

“In putting on the larger shows last year, we learned a lot of things we can improve on for this year. We’re going to try some different things with our advertising to get even more people to come to our track to enjoy the fun.”

In addition to the regular Stock Car divisions of Sportsman, Street Stocks and 4 Cylinders; Lancaster will have four visits each from the Race of Champions Modifieds, Late Models and Super Stocks. The NYPA TQ Midgets are racing at Lancaster five times in 2018.

The 2018 season at Lancaster National Speedway will culminate the weekend of September 21-23 with the 30th running of its signature stock car event, the U.S. Open. Since it was started in 1989, the U.S. Open has become a prestigious event for racers in the region and the biggest party of the year for race fans.

The Dragway will have the Top, Mod, Street and Bikes/Sleds Classes competing on a regular basis. Lancaster’s weekly drag racers will once again earn IHRA points and be eligible to qualify for the Summit Team Finals in September. Drivers that earn a spot for the Summit Team Finals can also compete for the $200,000 IHRA World Championship during the IHRA World Finals at Memphis, Tennessee in October.

There will be five visits by the Buffalo Street Outlaws with some TNT Hot Rods, Supercharged Bounty Hunters, Jet Funny Cars, Top Fuel and Alcohol Burning Funny car events, as well.

Test n Tune will be back on Tuesday nights, including Jr. Dragsters, starting May 15. The popular Wednesday Cruise Nights will take place starting May 2 through mid September. Cruise Night will have the same rules and policies in effect as 2017.

“The main thing we want to do is provide a quality show for the fans’ entertainment dollar,” Packman said. “We are not going to raise the regular back and front gate prices. We are going to have a $2 increase for an adult ticket to the three regular season RoC Modified shows.

“One policy change for the fans is, after numerous complaints the past two years, there will be NO SMOKING of any kind in the main grandstands. Cigarettes, cigars and vaping will be allowed behind the main grandstands in two designated areas and also in the Midway near the Beer Stand.

The unofficial start to the season will take place with Racer Registration in March, date to be announced soon.

2018 Lancaster National Dragway Schedule

2018 Lancaster National Speedway Schedule

