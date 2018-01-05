BECHTELSVILLE, PA January 5, 2017 . . . Two of the most respected people in the short track auto racing business will be honored by the Eastern Motorsport Press Association on January 13th. Theresa Rogers along with her late husband Bruce will be inducted into the EMPA Hall of Fame joining other major figures in the sport.

Bruce helped his father, Forrest, build the one-third-mile, banked Grandview Speedway which opened in 1963. The popular track will be kicking off its 56th consecutive season of stock car racing with the running of the first annual Bruce Rogers Memorial on Saturday, April 7th.

The track has come to be recognized as one of the most successful short track racing facilities in the nation and continues their relationship with NASCAR that goes back to 1992.

“I can remember when I was first hired to handle publicity for the track,” said track marketing director Ernie Saxton. “The first visit to the track caught me by surprise. Bruce’s mom was selling tickets off a kitchen table for $2 each. It has been a fantastic journey for me. It is over 50 years that I have been with the Rogers family. It is so great to see them being honored by a press organization that I helped start many years ago.”

The Bechtelsville, PA racing facility is operated by Tina and Ken Rogers with Tina’s son Brad, who is quickly learning the ropes. Theresa backed off the day-to-day involvement but can still be found in the track office on race nights.

“I know Bruce would be as thrilled by this honor as I am,” said Theresa Rogers. “It has always been our goal to present the best possible racing and keep the cost of racing and the cost for fans attending under control.” Unfortunately Theresa will not be able to attend to accept the award as she will be recovering from an operation. Tina Rogers will be in attendance to accept the award.

Also being inducted into the Hall of Fame at the EMPA Convention taking place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in King of Prussia, PA will be IndyCar owner and former driver Michael Andretti, drag racer Shirley Muldowney, NASCAR standout Randy LaJoie and retired Sprint car racer Fred Rahmer who was also a standout Modified racing talent at Grandview Speedway.

The track is in good hands and the future looks bright at the popular speedway with NASCAR sanctioned stock car racing being presented each Saturday night. In addition there are a number of special events presented as Thunder on the Hill promotions in partnership with Bob Miller.

Over the years the well-respected track has seen the likes of A.J. Foyt, Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, Michael Waltrip, Ken Schrader, Rusty Wallace, Geoff Bodine, Harry Gant, Jimmy Spencer, and a few other well-known names in the sport perform.

Sources: Ernie Saxton/Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.