Celebration To Be Held At Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Clubhouse

WALPOLE, N.H. – Even though the calendar has switched over to 2018, the Granite State Pro Stock Series still has some unfinished business from the last calendar year. But not for long.

The series is proud to announce the 2017 championship awards banquet and celebration. It will take place on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Restaurant and Clubhouse in Thompson, Connecticut.

The event will begin with social hour from 6-7 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., with the awards ceremony to immediately follow. The ceremony will honor the 2017 series champion, Mike O’Sullivan, along with some of the other top challengers from the season, including runner-up Scott MacMichael.

Teams are reminded that you must be present at the banquet in order to be eligible for the awards. All of the 2017 point fund money is based off of the owner standings.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Granite State Pro Stock Series website, or clicking here, but must be purchased by February 24, 2018.

Below, the 2017 final top 10 in both the driver and the owner point standings are listed.

2017 FINAL DRIVER POINTS:

Mike O’Sullivan – 390 points Scott MacMichael – 382 points Barry Gray – 339 points Nick Lascuola – 312 points Cory Casagrande – 302 points Josh King – 268 points Tommy O’Sullivan – 258 points Devin O’Connell – 247 points Mike Mitchell – 206 points Joe Squeglia – 194 points.

2017 FINAL OWNER POINTS:

Tom O’Sullivan – 690 points Bob Labine – 682 points Barry Gray – 639 points Nick Lascuola – 612 points Rick Casagrande – 552 points Devin O’Connell – 547 points Josh King – 518 points Tommy O’Sullivan – 483 points Michael Scorzelli – 359 points Mike Mitchell – 318 points

Sources: Kyle Souza/Granite State Pro Stock Series PR