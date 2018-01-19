Vernon, Conn. (January 19, 2018): An annual motorsports tradition is set for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, January 20&21, at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA, with Start-Finish Production’s presentation of Autoparts Swap ‘n Sell. Enthusiasts have looked forward to this event each year for decades. With parts and accessories for everything from classic muscle cars to asphalt stock cars and virtually everything in between, Autoparts Swap ‘n Sell will provide that “must-have” for every project with two or four wheels.

Key vendors from the racing marketplace include North Race Cars and Parts, New England Race Fuels, Big Haus USA Racing, Spraker Racing Products, Duraflex Racing Bodies and many more. Northeast Race Cars and Parts from Smithfield, RI, is widely regarded in grassroots racing to be the leader in innovation, technology, and technical support. They will offer a huge assortment of asphalt racing parts products of all levels of racing.

Big Haus USA Racing Products was developed in 2014 by David and Paul Arute as an outlet for local racers to purchase quality safety products. Duraflex is a small family owned business making fiberglass, aluminum and steel race car bodies. Spraker Racing Products, with facilities in Mooresville, NC, and Schenectady, NY, has been a mainstay in the racing community for over 30 years with a reputation for quality, service, and dedication to the racer. Other notable vendors will include Racer’s Edge – Warwick, RI, and Central CT Coatings.

Drag racers can count on the long-time vendors TSR-Racing of Keane, NH, Checkered Racing of Bedford, IN, and many, many more. Bedford, IN’s Checkered Racing prides themselves on their level of service as the ultimate “suspension connection”.

Williams Race Gear of Sunderland, MA, gives the northeast racing community a better option for their gear and transmission needs. In business since 1970, Reeds Performance Transmissions specializes in the expert rebuilding of manual transmissions. For the automotive DIYer New York Resto-Mod has a warehouse full of restoration and custom accessories; specializing in Corvette, Chevelle and Camaro Parts.

For over four decades, Autoparts Swap ‘n Sell has been the venue of choice for the street rod, classic, and custom communities. Longtime exhibitor Moon’s Classics specializes in Chevy parts from the 50s. Specializing in classics, street rods, and trucks, Noreastern Motorsports LLC is New England’s largest stocking dealer of performance engines, transmissions, and rear ends.

Exhibitors at Autoparts Swap ‘n Sell make it easy to restore any classic to its original glory. Vendors include several as seen at top shows like Carlisle including The Book Guy, a source for cars, trucks, motorcycle books, and manuals; DCB Auto Parts for electrical and other needs; Hoosick Valley Fasteners; and Ron’s Parts & Service for lights, bulbs and more.

For the savvy shopper, there is also a strong offering of individual exhibitors with preowned items of everything automotive.

Always a favorite with shoppers at Autoparts Swap ‘n Sell, Metro Tool is a one-stop-shop for tools, tarps and more at deep discount prices. Founded in 2015 Hometown Tool is proud to provide quality tools and working cloths at below market prices to professional tradesmen, homeowners and Do It Yourselfers.

For the motorsports hobbyist or a purist looking for originals for their personal classic car, Memory Lane Automobilia offers a huge collection of original auto literature including sales catalogs, accessory catalogs, owner manuals and paint chips as well as vintage road maps, postcards, ads and more. For fans, a host of top-quality collectible vendors will be on hand including Neon Light Man, Wes Pettengil Collectibles, Auto Collectibles, and others. There will be no shortage of automotive art with vendors that include Art Flash Cards of Manchester, NH, Don Sawyer Roadside Art and The Flyin’ Lyon.

A Car Corral, offering special interest cars for sale, rounds out the huge show that encompasses all 125,000 square foot of the Better Living Center.

Learn more about entertainment options this season by visiting vendors that include Pioneer Valley Indoor Kart, Right Coast- producer of the largest car shows in the Northeast, Pioneer Valley GTO Car Club and Cars of Summer Cruise Night in Auburn, MA. Learn about the racing excitement of the Valenti Modified Racing Series for the 2018 season or learn to drive a Monster Truck at Drive Blue Buzzard.

Single-day adult admission in only $12.00; kids under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. Show hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on both Saturday and Sunday, January 20&21, 2018. Eastern States Exposition is located at 1305 Memorial Ave, W. Springfield, MA. For more information, call Start-Finish Productions 860.268.1787 or visit apswapnsell.com.

Sources: Dale Wolbrink/Autoparts Swap ‘N Sell PR