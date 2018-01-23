Los Angeles, CA (January 23, 2018) – Red Bull Global Rallycross (GRC) and Continental Tire the Americas will debut their multi-year partnership with the start of the 2018 season. Continental Tire will be the exclusive tire provider for competitors in the Supercars, GRC Lites, and Polaris RZR® categories, in addition to electric vehicles debuting in 2019.

“Continental Tire is an industry leader in technical tire development. Their experience in developing tires that work in both pavement and non-pavement situations, as well as their ability to develop race tires for a wide variety of vehicles, tracks and circumstances make them the ideal partner,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “As the official tire supplier for the Red Bull GRC series, they will bring a new level of excellence and high performance to the events.”

As part of the new relationship, and its entry into the sport of rallycross, Continental Tire will develop brand new tires for Red Bull GRC competition that will debut in the 2018 season opener in Louisville, Kentucky. Supercar and GRC Lites vehicles will use one compound, while a second tire will be developed for the Polaris RZR® side-by-side class. In addition to serving as the series’ exclusive tire provider, fans can expect a number of exclusive Continental-themed promotions at events and on social media.

“We’re thrilled to add Global Rallycross to our motorsports portfolio,” said John DeSalle, president of Continental Tire Motorsports. “We’re looking forward to providing a tire that will give the fans the great racing they expect while also making it fun for the drivers. This series is action-packed and we can’t wait to get on track!”

The 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season features twelve rounds across eight events which are televised on NBC. More information about the 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season will be made available in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to RedBullGRC.com and the series’ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts @GRCseries for updates.

About Red Bull Global Rallycross

Created to produce the most exciting action in all of motorsport, Red Bull Global Rallycross combines the best elements of stage rally, off-road and circuit racing in a fan-friendly environment. International superstars battle wheel-to-wheel over dirt, gravel, and the series’ signature 70-foot jump behind the wheel of 600 horsepower Supercars. Events also include the existing developmental GRC Lites class, the Polaris RZR® side-by-side category and the addition of electric vehicles to the series in 2019. For more information visit www. RedBullGlobalRallycross.com.



About Continental Tire the Americas

Based in Fort Mill, S.C., Continental Tire the Americas, LLC manufactures and distributes a complete premium line of passenger, light truck and commercial tires for original equipment and replacement markets. Our ultra-high, performance tires include award-winning technologies that focus on safety, help save money, and are #ForWhatYouDo. Continental’s premium products are available at leading independent tire dealers, car dealers, and mass retail companies across North America. Continental Tire is a proud supporter of International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), Major League Soccer (MLS), Global Rallycross, College Basketball, West Coast Customs, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, Petty’s Garage, and Roush Performance.



Sources: Red Bull Global Rallycross PR