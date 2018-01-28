New Egypt, NJ (January 28, 2018) – S&D Bodyline, a specialty fabrication business serving asphalt and dirt racers, has signed up to sponsor the Perfect Attendance Award at New Egypt Speedway for the third consecutive year. “We are pleased to have S&D Bodyline back with us as a sponsor of this award,” said New Egypt Speedway’s Joey Liquori.

All Modified, Sportsman and Crate Modified drivers who compete in every scheduled 2018 point event in their division will be eligible for the Perfect Attendance Award. Following the end of the regular season at New Egypt Speedway, all drivers completing the perfect attendance requirements will have their name placed into a drawing. The winning name picked will receive a body kit which will include two doors, two quarter panels, A-pillars and B-pillars courtesy of S&D Bodyline.

S&D Bodyline, owned by Don Biegley, is located in Bath, Pennsylvania. They provide complete racecar bodies, fabrication work and a full supply of parts, wheels and everything in between. S&D Bodyline can fabricate bodies for Street Stocks, Late Models, Modifieds (Asphalt or Dirt) and anything that races on four wheels. For additional information, please contact Don at S&D Bodyline at (610) 393-9337 or visit his website at www.sdbodyline.com.

New Egypt Speedway is a 7/16th mile, family friendly dirt racing track located minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure on Route 539 in New Egypt, NJ. For more information, please visit the speedway’s official website at www.newegyptspeedway.net. In addition, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ newegyptspeedwayofficial and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nesspeedway.

