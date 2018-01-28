TRENTON, NJ January 28, 2018 . . . During Friday qualifying for Saturday’s TQ Midget Gambler’s Classic at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, 2008 event champion Mike Tidaback was involved in a crash which resulted in serious injuries.

Tidaback was attended to at the track by the on-site Indoor Racing Series safety team, then transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center just blocks away.

As of Sunday afternoon, Mike is currently in critical condition at that facility. As per a statement from his wife Renee, the Tidaback family requests your prayers and their privacy at this time. They will give updates as they become available.



Sources: Ernie Saxton/A Statement from Len Sammons, Len Sammons Productions