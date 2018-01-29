TULSA, Okla. (January 29, 2018) Mark your calendars! Ticket renewals and new ticket orders for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire begin on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, and run through Friday, April 27, 2018.

Announced on the opening day of the 2018 edition of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, the 33rd annual event will expand to six nights of racing with next year’s dates scheduled for January 14-19, 2019.

Explained by Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn, the reason for the change is to accommodate the over 300 drivers and fans who attend, “We’ve been making small changes over the past few years with speeding up the show. We moved the start times up to 4:00 P.M. and we talked about moving it again, but that puts our local fans out during the week, and, it’s hard for a lot of our help to get the time off of work,” explained Hahn. “With the Monday qualifying night, we are able to get the nights back around 60 drivers a night where we can be done around 10:00 P.M. instead of almost midnight. That extra time makes a big difference where the fans can visit with the drivers and get a bite to eat before they head for the Hotel, and, it keeps us in good graces with our neighbors who have kids who are in school.”

Tickets for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be sold in 6, 5, and 4-day packages for grandstand reserve seating. Hahn also explained that the price fans paid for tickets last year on a five or four-day package will remain the same.

“We’re not raising prices. There’s no reason too, and we’re not going to hold our grandstand ticket holders feet to the fire. We realize that it’s tough for some to get a whole week off, so if you had the four of five-day ticket before, you’ll still be able to renew that ticket. The Monday and Tuesday ticket is still an option, but, our current ticket holders will have first shot at adding the new day to their order.”

Ticket prices for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are as follows, and do not include shipping. (Cost of shipping varies on the number of ticket orders and the location we are shipping to. All tickets purchased by fans outside of the United States will be held at will call):

4-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) $227

5-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) $282

6-Day (Monday-Saturday) $337

All current ticket holders will be sent a renewal form via USPS. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

Starting March 7, 2018, tickets can be renewed by phone by calling (918) 838-3777. If sending in the renewal form, those can be returned by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with Visa. MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order. Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

If someone with a Reserved Seat would like to upgrade to a Combo Ticket/Pit Pass, the cost is $20 per day. Upgrading to a combo pass must be done at the event.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be procured, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first come, first served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday.

All orders are processed by hand throughout the month of May. All renewals are processed first, then changes to those accounts, then new orders will be done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. Tickets are mailed in the month of June.

Times and other event information will be published as the event draws closer.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

