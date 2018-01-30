Stafford Springs, CT — For the 6th consecutive year, Ludlow, MA-based R.A.D. Auto Machine will present a Rookie of the Year Bonus for Stafford’s Street Stock, Limited Late Model, and SK Light divisions. The highest finishing rookie drivers in each division will receive a $500 bonus courtesy of R.A.D. Auto Machine. All drivers who have made less than 5 division starts in previous seasons are eligible to compete in the R.A.D. Rookie of the Year program.

“All of Stafford’s entry-level divisions are great classes with some very talented drivers,” explained Don Wood of R.A.D. Auto Machine. “We really like putting up the bonus money for the Rookie of Year program to help drivers new to each of the divisions. Over the years we’ve seen a lot of very talented drivers win the Rookie of the Year honors and 2017 was no different. Congratulations to last year’s winners and we look forward to the 2018 season.”

The 2017 season saw 45 rookie drivers compete across the Street Stock, Limited Late Model, and SK Light divisions. In the Street Stock division Wild Thing Kart graduate George Bessette Jr. grabbed Rookie of the year honors scoring his first career win late in the season and finishing 2nd in the overall standings. The Limited Late Model division saw another Wild Thing Kart graduate finish as top rookie with Alexandra Fearn finishing the season with 1 win and beating her brother Ryan for R.A.D. Rookie of the Year honors. In the SK Light division, Cory DiMatteo showed his versatility as a driver by not only scoring Rookie of the Year honors but also winning the 2017 SK Light track championship, finishing the season with 4 wins.

“Don Wood and R.A.D. Auto Machine have been great partners of Stafford Speedway over the years,” explained Stafford General Manager Mark Arute. “Their commitment to Stafford’s weekly program has been strong over the years and 2018 will be one of the strongest yet. We want to thank Donny and his team for the continued partnership in the rookie program.”

With number registrations continuing to roll in for the 2018 season a large contingent of rookies across all three divisions is shaping up. The SK Light division is leading the way with 5 rookies planning to compete in 2018. Bryan Narducci, Amanda West, Alexander Pearl, Mike Flynn, and Ted Hodgdon are all graduates of Stafford’s Wild Thing Kart program and are all planning to compete full-time in 2018. The Limited Late Models have 3 rookies registered and the Street Stocks currently have 2 with more entries expected.

R.A.D. Auto Machine, owned and operated by Don Wood, is the exclusive engine supplier of the Limited Late Model and SK Light Modified divisions. With over 30 years of experience, R.A.D. is an engine rebuilding facility with full-service machine shop capabilities. For more information on R.A.D. Automachine visit their website www.radautomachine.com.

The 2018 season kicks off at Stafford Motor Speedway with the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® on April 27-29. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Spring Sizzler® tickets will be available beginning in March at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores.

For more information contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR