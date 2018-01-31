Los Angeles, CA (January 31, 2017) – NOLA Motorsports Park will host the high-flying, wheel-to-wheel action of Red Bull Global Rallycross this Saturday, June 23. Red Bull GRC New Orleans will mark the first time that professional rallycross action has taken place in Louisiana, and will be the tour’s only stop in the southeastern United States for the season. Red Bull GRC New Orleans will serve as the fourth round of the series’ 12-round, international championship for 2018.

“Red Bull Global Rallycross’ first visit to New Orleans will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting events of our 2018 season, and we look forward to making our debut at NOLA Motorsports Park,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Both Red Bull GRC and NOLA are known for innovative and forward-thinking approaches to auto racing, making our new partnership a perfect fit and welcome addition to this year’s schedule.”

Red Bull GRC and NOLA Motorsports Park each burst onto the motorsports scene in 2011, with both entities quickly establishing themselves as ones to watch. NOLA has since hosted major-league open-wheel and superbike racing, while Red Bull GRC has gone on to attract major international driving talent and manufacturer support. The two will combine to bring rallycross to NOLA for the first time, with dirt sections and a 70-foot tabletop jump each joining the renowned road course design for a new, purpose-built layout.

“We are excited to be hosting Red Bull Global Rallycross at Louisiana’s World Class Motor-tainment Venue,” said Francisco Christian, CEO and Experience Creator of NOLA Motorsports Park. “NOLA Motorsports Park was built to host adrenaline action sport events and this is one of the most exciting out there right now. In a city known for taking it easy, this will be a great weekend for guests to take in the music, the food and the racing action. We are going to show the fans the true meaning of ‘Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler’ (Let the good times roll)!”

Multiple Red Bull GRC Supercar champions Scott Speed and Tanner Foust are expected to highlight the Supercar entry list, while future rallycross stars of GRC Lites and new Polaris RZR® side-by-side class will round out the three unique classes of racing this season.

Tickets for Red Bull Global Rallycross New Orleans, taking place this Saturday, June 23 at NOLA Motorsports Park, are on sale now at http://www. redbullglobalrallycross.com/ tickets. For more information, visit http://www. redbullglobalrallycross.com or follow the series on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @GRCseries.

About Red Bull Global Rallycross

Created to produce the most exciting action in all of motorsport, Red Bull Global Rallycross combines the best elements of stage rally, off-road and circuit racing in a fan-friendly environment. International superstars battle wheel-to-wheel over dirt, gravel, and the series’ signature 70-foot jump behind the wheel of 600 horsepower Supercars. Events also include the existing developmental GRC Lites class, the Polaris RZR® side-by-side category and the addition of electric vehicles to the series in 2019. For more information visit http://www. redbullglobalrallycross.com.

About NOLA Motorsports Park

NOLA Motorsports Park is a 750 acre special event and motor-tainment venue conveniently located just a 20 minute drive from the French Quarter of New Orleans. In addition to the large world class outdoor karting facility and 2.75 mile road course, NOLA hosts many events (family friendly, corporate events and festivals) throughout the year aimed at both automotive and non-automotive event goers.

Red Bull Global Rallycross New Orleans: 2018 Event Information

Tickets: Click here Event Info: Click here

Media Images: Click here Media Application: Click here

Sources: Red Bull Global Rallycross PR