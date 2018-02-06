SARASOTA, FL (Feb. 6, 2018) – After a successful end to the most recent season in his first races with Anthony Campi Racing, Giovanni Bromante will be hitting the track early and often in 2018 as he participates in the World Series Of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida between February 8 – 17.

Much like the end of 2017, Bromante will be competing in a prolate model for Anthony Campi for the event championship. Over the course of tennights of on-track action, Bromante and the other pro late model drivers are scheduled to race seven times to determine a champion.

In the past, ACR has competed at New Smyrna with various driversand visited victory lane on multiple occasions in both pro and super late model competition. Bromante was one of the drivers who drove a No. 81 Toyota to victory lane when he won at the half-mile facility last fall in his second race with the team.

“I’m super excited to get back into the car this week,” Bromante exclaimed. “I know we’ve been good there the few times we raced together last year, and I’ve got the confidence in myself and the team that we have the potential for great things. To be honest, if we aren’t in contention for a couple of wins, I will likely be a little disappointed. The level of competition coming to race has really made me work harder and want to succeed even more.”

The first on-track activity at New Smyrna is Thursday, February 8,when the track is open for practice, followed by the first night of racing on Friday, February 9. Giovanni’s scheduled race nights also include February 10,12, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

For more information about Giovanni Bromante, visit his website at GiovanniBromante.com, or follow him on Facebook (/GiovanniBromante), Twitter(@GBromante77) and Instagram (@GiovanniBromante77).

Sources: Performance Marketing Group PR