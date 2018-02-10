Schatz Extends DIRTcar Nationals Points Lead with First Outlaw Win of 2018
BARBERVILLE, FL – February 10, 2018 – Clearly, Donny Schatz has a flair for the dramatic in 2018. After sweeping All-Stars competition with a pair of thrilling victories, Schatz excited the DIRTcar Nationals standing room only crowd once again Saturday night, exchanging slide jobs with Jason Johnson en route to his 250th World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Feature victory. Johnson settled for second with Tim Shaffer, who rebounded from a nasty crash last night, completing the podium.
Abbreviated World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Results
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz [6][$10,000]; 2. 41-Jason Johnson [1][$5,500]; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer [2][$3,200]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet [10][$2,800]; 5. 5-David Gravel [18][$2,500]; 6. 2M-Kerry Madsen [4][$2,300]; 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [21][$2,200]; 8. 10H-Chad Kemenah [12][$2,100]; 9. 13X-Paul McMahan [3][$2,050]; 10. 2-Shane Stewart [8][$2,000]; 11. 26-Joey Saldana [22][$1,500]; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart [5][$1,200]; 13. 9-Daryn Pittman [11][$1,100]; 14. 19-Brent Marks [14][$1,050]; 15. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [20][$1,000]; 16. 11K-Kraig Kinser [19][$900]; 17. 83-Cory Eliason [24][$800]; 18. 70-Dave Blaney [9][$800]; 19. 4K-Kasey Kahne [13][$800]; 20. 7S-Jason Sides [23][$800]; 21. 44-Trey Starks [17][$800]; 22. W20-Greg Wilson [25][$]; 23. 4-Parker Price-Miller [15][$800]; 24. 27-Greg Hodnett [16][$800]; 25. 13-Clyde Knipp [26][$]; 26. 21-Brian Brown [7][$800]
Lap Leaders: Jason Johnson 1-28, Donny Schatz 29-30
KSE Hard Charger Award: 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[+14]
Twice as Nice(ly); Tyler Nicely Locks Into Gator Championship With Second Straight Victory
Big Gator Qualifying Night #2 to run on Sunday, February 11th
BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 10, 2018 – The first of two Gator Qualifying Nights for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds was on Saturday, February 10th. The 79 teams that have appeared at least once during the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals were split up into two groups with half the field racing on the 10th, while the other half get the day off before returning to the track on Sunday, February 11th. In the first of two Big Gator Qualifying Nights to set the field for Monday’s$5,000-to-win finale, Tyler Nicely would go to victory lane and guaranteeing himself a shot at the Big Gator on Monday after scoring his second Gator in two nights.
Abbreviated DIRTcar UMP Modified Results
Feature (20-Laps): 1. Tyler Nicely (25) 2.Kyle Strickler (8) 3.Michael Long (18L) 4.Matt Crafton (88) 5.David Stremme (35) 6. Mike McKinney (96m) 7. Ryan Ayers (6A) 8. Ray Bollinger (77) 9. Chase Collins (2×4) 10. Ricky Arms (4) 11. Garrett Stewart (67) 12. Buzzie Reutimann (00) 13. Blake Spalding (1) 14. Will Long (45) 15. Dugan Thye (11T) 16. Dave Jamison (D4) 17. Jesse Rupe (11R) 18. Frank Paladino (27) 19. Todd Neiheiser (72) 20. Jason Garver (27G) 21. Rick Conoyer (14C) 22. Craig Shaw (4s) 23.Gene Nicholas (11N) 24. Tony Anderson (22T)
