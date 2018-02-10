Twice as Nice(ly); Tyler Nicely Locks Into Gator Championship With Second Straight Victory

Big Gator Qualifying Night #2 to run on Sunday, February 11th

BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 10, 2018 – The first of two Gator Qualifying Nights for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds was on Saturday, February 10th. The 79 teams that have appeared at least once during the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals were split up into two groups with half the field racing on the 10th, while the other half get the day off before returning to the track on Sunday, February 11th. In the first of two Big Gator Qualifying Nights to set the field for Monday’s $5,000-to-win finale, Tyler Nicely would go to victory lane and guaranteeing himself a shot at the Big Gator on Monday after scoring his second Gator in two nights.