Davenport Scores First Gator at DIRTcar Nationals



BARBERVILLE, FL- Feb. 11, 2018- Jonathan Davenport dominated the first night of Late Model competition at the 47th annual DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park by leading flag-to-flag for all 30 laps of the feature event. Davenport smiled from ear-to-ear holding his first ever Gator trophy in Victory Lane at the historic half-mile.

Strickler Wins The Money; Hoffman Wins His Third Consecutive DIRTcar Nationals Title

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds wrap up their portion of the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals

BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 11, 2018 – The $5,000-to-win Big Gator Championships for the ironmen of the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals, the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds was on Monday, February 12th. For the past seven days, the Modifieds have raced every night of the week as their marathon week of races within the DIRTcar Nationals came to an end. Two-time defending DIRTcar Nationals Champion, Nick Hoffman came into the night needing to finish fourth or better to claim his third straight DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Gator Championship. Hoffman would go on to finish second to Big Gator Championship Feature winner, Kyle Strickler who earned a $5,000 payday while Hoffman won his third straight DIRTcar Nationals title.