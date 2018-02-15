MILLSBORO, DE — Competitors on the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Velocita-USA South Region will have another incentive to pass cars in 2018.

Vahlco Wheels has signed on to reward the Hard Chargers at all STSS Velocita-USA South Region Modified events, in addition to the competitor passing the most cars throughout the season.

At each STSS South Region event beginning Saturday, March 17 at Delaware’s Georgetown Speedway, the Hard Charger (driver passing the most cars from their scheduled starting position to the finish of the main event) will receive a $50 certificate toward the purchase of a Vahlco wheel.

The driver passing the most cars throughout the ’18 season will receive a complete set of Vahlco Elite Series Wheels at the year-end Awards Banquet.

“We are very thankful to have Vahlco back on board supporting the Short Track Super Series,” STSS organizer Brett Deyo said. “Our drivers will be eligible for more excellent product awards during the season.”

Vahlco Wheels, based in New Egypt, N.J., is on the web at www.vahlco.com. To learn more, call 609.758.7013 or e-mail dvanhorn@vahlco.com.

To learn more about the 2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

The Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, Sunoco Race Fuel, Insinger Performance, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Beyea Custom Headers, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Henry’s Exhaust, Hig Fab, HyperCo, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, Land Hoe Maintenance, K&N, Precision Hydraulic & Oil, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Superior Remodeling, Teo-Pro Car, Vahlco, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco PR