BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 17, 2018 – Brandon Sheppard sailed to his first victory of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series 2018 season on the final night of the 47th annual DIRTcar Nationals. The Rocket 1 Racing driver, of New Berlin, IL, stole the lead from Mike Marlar on lap 14 and never looked back. Similar to one night prior, Chris Madden waited until the end to make a serious charge for the lead but settled for second once again. Marlar collected his best finish of the week landing third. It was ultimately, Madden who wrangled the DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator Championship.

Abbreviated World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Results: Craftsman Club Feature (50 Laps) – 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard [5]; 2. 44-Chris Madden [3]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar [2]; 4. 7-Rick Eckert [18]; 5. 1r-Josh Richards [7]; 6. 1x-Chub Frank [27]; 7. 71-Hudson O’Neal [10]; 8. 17M-Dale McDowell [11]; 9. 9-Devin Moran [19]; 10. 39-Tim McCreadie [24]; 11. 25-Shane Clanton [23]; 12. 28-Dennis Erb [4]; 13. 0-Scott Bloomquist [1]; 14. 18c-Chase Junghans [16]; 15. 99B-Boom Briggs [9]; 16. 54-David Breazeale [17]; 17. 14m-Morgan Bagley [28]; 18. 2c-Joey Coulter [22]; 19. 31-Tyler Millwood [6]; 20. 22-Chris Ferguson [29]; 21. 75-Colton Flinner [30]; 22. 20-Jimmy Owens [13]; 23. 40B-Kyle Bronson [12]; 24. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk [14]; 25. 72-Mike Norris [20]; 26. 116-Brandon Overton [25]; 27. 5-Don O’Neal [21]; 28. 49-Jonathan Davenport [15]; 29. C8-Timothy Culp [8] For Full Story and Results Visit WoOLMS.com McCreadie Puts on a Clinic En Route to Big Gator Victory BARBERVILLE, FL – February 17, 2018 – Tim McCreadie brought the house down at Volusia Speedway Park by carving through the field from 27th to first, winning the 50 lap Big-Block Modified Feature and the DIRTcar Nationals Championship. McCreadie’s charge and late-race pass on Stewart Friesen earned himself his first DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator. The crowd roared as the No. 39 Sweeteners Plus crossed the finish line ahead of Stewart Friesen and Mike Mahaney.

Abbreviated Super DIRTcar Series Results:Feature (30-laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie [27]; 2. 44-Stewart Friesen [6]; 3. 88-Mike Mahaney [5]; 4. 1-Billy Pauch [16]; 5. 5-Ryan Godown [11]; 6. 9s-Matt Sheppard [3]; 7. 19-Tim Fuller [20]; 8. 21-Yan Bussiere [23]; 9. 91-Billy Decker [4]; 10. 9-Ryan Watt [9]; 11. 6h-Max McLaughlin [7]; 12. 32-Jim Rasey [25]; 13. 42p-Pat Ward [15]; 14. 25R-Erick Rudolph [18]; 15. 27J-Danny Johnson [19]; 16. 4-Billy VanInwegen [8]; 17. 20-Brett Hearn [26]; 18. 85-H.J. Bunting [28]; 19. 30M-Joseph Watson [10]; 20. 109-Billy Whittaker [29]; 21. 74-J.R. Heffner [12]; 22. 19k-Brett Kressley [24]; 23. 3-Justin Haers [14]; 24. 5s-Tyler Siri [2]; 25. 96-J-F Corriveau [30]; 26. 98h-Jimmy Phelps [21]; 27. 43-Jimmy Horton [1]; 28. 99L-Larry Wight [22]; 29. 118-Jim Britt [17]; 30. cb3-Chad Brachmann [13] Visit SuperDIRTcarSeries.com for Full Stories and Results