Dillon Motor Speedway, 4/10 Mi. 14 Deg. banking

Dillon, S.C. 2/24/2018

The 2016 PASS Rookie of the Year Derek Griffith (Hudson, NH) started the PASS South Carolina Clash 200 from the 11th spot and sliced his way into 3rd by lap 37, then outmuscled Ben Rowe ( Turner, Maine ) for second by lap 73.

A lap 78 restart was all Griffith needed to overpower race leader Tate Folgleman ( Durham, NC ) and pace the field for the next 23 laps until a lap 100 restart.

Ray Christian III (Uncasville, CT) took over the lead but Griffith was relentless and chased Christian, dogging his back bumper and rubbing fenders for the next 39 laps until Griffith again regained the lead and held Christian and third place Rowe at bay.

With 9 laps to go, Rowe, the 5-time PASS Champion, made an outside pass on Christian to take over second place where he finished the 200 lap grind.

In victory lane, Griffith said, “We started 11th but I knew I had a good car when we rolled up to 3rd without even trying. I just worked at it and tried to stay clean. On a restart (lap 100) there was oil on the track and the 8 car (Folgleman) grabbed a gear and banged into the side of me and drove into the wall, that was a bummer, I was looking forward to race with him, he was pretty good. On the restart, they gave the lead to the 93 (Christian) but I finally got a nose under him, cleared him and it was smooth sailing for the rest of the race. I wheeled it pretty hard and got loose at the end but my guys gave me a great car and I got to thank them. It feels good to be back here with a good finish.”

There were 7 lead changes between 6 drivers with 2 time South PASS Champion Matt Craig (Kannapolis, N.C.) leading lap 1 from the pole until Mathew Thomas (North Miami, FL.) took over on lap 2.

The pace of the event was slowed by 5 yellow and a red flag. The worst being on lap 116 when outside pole starter Keven Floars (Goldsboro, NC) and Mathew Thomas made contact at the starters stand with Thomas’s number 87 flipped on its left side, sliding down the front stretch ending in turn one where a fire erupted from the overturned car. Both Floars and Thomas emerged unhurt but both cars suffered major damage.

During this red flag period, teams were allowed to add fuel, changed tires and make adjustments without losing position.

Nineteen cars started the event with ten finishing the 200 lap marathon.

Margin of victory–2.889 sec.

Best lap time–16.8 sec.

Best lap by–#87- Thomas

Cautions–5–Laps, 68,77,100,101,103

Red Flag–1–Lap 116

Lead Changes–#54,(1)–#87,(2-20)–#16,(21-69}–#8,(70-77)–#12,(78-100)–#93,101-138)–#12,(139-200)

Finish:

12-Griffith

4-Rowe

93-Christian III

45-Conner

16-McCumbee

54-Craig

49-Batten

21-Irvan

24-Josiasse

01-Gooden

15-Hayes III

19-Floars

87-Mathews

00-Renfrew Jr.

8F-Fogleman

22-Hollis

98-Measamer

80-Sanborn

87-Thomas

Sources: Jim Snape

photos by Crystal Snape