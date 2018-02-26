Waterbury, VT – Big money will be on the line in a trio of American-Canadian Tour (ACT) events this season as part of the 2018 Summer Showdown Series. ACT officials announced the series today, which includes three $5,000-to-win events as part of the ACT Late Model Tour schedule.

The ACT Summer Showdown Series will be held at three different tracks in three New England states, testing drivers throughout the region. The series will kick off with the Oxford 150 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, May 20. The $5,000-to-win event is part of an ACT/PASS doubleheader at the 3/8-mile oval.

The second event in the Summer Showdown Series will be the Waterford 150 at Connecticut’s New London–Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, June 16. For the final event, the series will head to Barre, VT’s Thunder Road Speedbowl on Sunday, September 2 for the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200.

In addition to the $5,000 winner’s purse, ACT has also posted a $5,000 bonus if anyone can win all three Summer Showdown Series events. In all, a driver would earn a total of $20,000 by sweeping the series.

“We think this will be a win for both teams and fans,” ACT co-owner Cris Michaud said. “It gives everybody something extra to race for even if they’re not in the championship hunt. That added intensity means more exciting action for the fans. And if someone wins the first two events, then who wouldn’t want to be at Thunder Road on Labor Day weekend to see if they can pull off the sweep?”

Each event in the series will also award points toward the 2018 ACT Late Model Tour championship. The ACT season opener will come to the grid at Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, April 15 with the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150.

For more information, please contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.acttour.com.

Sources: ACT PR

Alan Ward photo