INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (February 27, 2018) – Already off to a strong start in the 2018 season, Tyler Courtney hopes to keep Lady Luck on his side in Las Vegas this week.

The Indianapolis native will join forces with Mike Phulps’ Metal Works No. 56 team for the USAC West Coast vs. Southwest Sprint Car portion of Wednesday and Thursday’s “Sin City Showdown” at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas.

It will mark Courtney’s first competitive laps atop the Las Vegas dirt oval.

“I have seen races there but never had a chance to race on it,” Courtney says. “I have a pretty good track record at new tracks so hopefully I can continue that.”

The pilot of the Clauson-Marshall-Newman Racing No. 7bc Sprint Car and the Clauson-Marshall Racing No. 7bc Midget on the USAC National Sprint Car and Midget trails has also enjoyed past success in Phulps’ No. 56 Sprint Car.

“Sunshine” scored a USAC/CRA Sprint car win during last year’s Petaluma leg of the series’ California Speedweek.

“We should have a good shot at a win or two, now we just have to do it,” Courtney says.

After piling up 15 wins over the course of the 2017 season, Courtney has already picked off two wins this season in the opening handful of starts to the young campaign. After racing into his second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals championship feature in January, he picked off two of three “Winter Dirt Games” feature wins in the opening set of USAC National Sprint Car events earlier this month in Ocala, FL.

Riding that two-race winning streak, Courtney looks to extend that success in this week’s “Sin City Showdown” before shifting back to Midget action at next Saturday’s (March 10) “Shamrock Classic” in Du Quoin, Illinois.

2018 Quick Stats: 5 races, 2 wins, 3 top-fives, 3 top-tens.

Up Next: USAC West Coast vs. Southwest Sprint Cars at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, February 28 and March 1. For those unable to catch the action in person, it is available via PPV on www.dirtvision.com.

