BALDWINSVILLE, NY – The Brewerton and Fulton Speedways are excited to welcome back NAPA Auto Parts as a major marketing partner for the 2018 racing season.

NAPA will be the presenting sponsor at the Brewerton Speedway on Friday, June 22 when the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models join the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, STARS Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders. Then on Friday, August 10 NAPA will return to the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ for a night of fast, affordable, family fun featuring the Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman, Mod Lites, 4-Cylinders and the wild and crazy One-on-One Spectator Truck Races.

On the extended 4th of July holiday weekend, NAPA Auto Parts will present one of the must-see events of the summer on Saturday, July 7th at the Fulton Speedway. The winged beasts of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Speedweek will be flying around the ‘Highbanks.’ Joining ESS for a night of speed will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

From the NAPA Know How Pit Area to a weekly presence of NAPA Auto Parts employees, think of your Syracuse area NAPA Auto Parts for all your track, highway, industrial or off-road needs.

Since 1936, NAPA continues to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks, and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the U.S., NAPA now includes over 60 distribution centers, 15,000 NAPA Auto Care Centers and more than 6,000 independently-owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 400,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

To find a NAPA near you please visit www.napaonline.com and also like the Syracuse area NAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAPA. NewYork.Pennsylvania. Remember to support those who support racing.

Following a fun and successful ‘Winter Blast’ on February 17, the 32nd Annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11 at the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds will be the next public event for Brewerton and Fulton Speedway. Stop by the booth to pick up track schedules, purchase season tickets or pit passes and ask any questions you might have for the rapidly approaching 2018 race season. Five cars will be on display including the DIRTcar 358-Modified of Ron Davis III, Brandon Ford’s DIRTcar Sportsman, the RUSH Late Model of Chris Fleming, Mike Mullen’s Mod Lite and Nate Power’s JB Logging and Firewood 4-Cylinder.

Action at Fulton Speedway kicks Saturday, April 21 with Test and Tune followed a week later by the first big race weekend of 2018, the ‘Highbank Holdup’ weekend Friday and Saturday, April 27-28.

Friday night activity will feature the high-flying Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints and highly competitive and side by side racing of the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Central Region. Hot laps will also take place for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and Modified Super DIRTcar Series cars.

Saturday, April 28 the stars and cars of the Super DIRTcar Modified Series will converge on Fulton’s high banks for the series point opener in the ‘Highbank Holdup’ 100. The first track point race of the season for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and SUNY Canton Sportsman will complete the busy race card.

The Brewerton Speedway will unleash the horsepower on Friday, May 18 with a four-star racing program featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, STARS Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

For offseason questions about either Fulton or Brewerton, please contact Cory Reed by email at cory@brewertonspeedway.com or the tracks’ off-season phone at 315-638-4056. Keep up with all the latest news at www.fultonspeedway.com or w ww.brewertonspeedway.com and the Facebook pages for each track.

Sources: Brewerton and Fulton Speedways PR