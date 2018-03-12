Toni Breidinger of Hillsborough, Calif. hopes to increase her lead in USAC’s all-time female feature victory total when the USAC Western Speed2 Midgets open the 2018 campaign Saturday at Madera (Calif.) Speedway.

She’s won 14 races, eight of which have come at the one-third mile paved Madera oval. She won four times there last year on her way to fourth in the Western Speed2 Pavement standings behind Jesse Love IV, her sister Annie and Adam Lemke.

Lemke won a pair of races at Madera last year and Annie won once there in 2017.

Breidinger’s USAC victory total is five more than her closest pursuer, nine-time winner Ashley Hazelton. A total of 30 different females have tasted USAC victory, dating back to Bev Griffis’ win in the Speedrome Midget series in Indianapolis n 1986.

Madera also hosts USAC’s Speed2 Midgets March 31, May 5, June 9, July 11, August 11, September 14-15 and September 29.

Sources: USAC PR