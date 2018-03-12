Millstream and McKean County events canceled, Atomic, Attica, and Waynesfield add dates



BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 12, 2018) – Since its initial release just before Thanksgiving, the 2018 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule has undergone a number of changes, one of which involving Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket.



All three previously scheduled events at Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Oh., have been canceled. Despite the loss, two out of the three events have been replaced including the Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket finale.



Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, already hosting the All Star Circuit of Champions twice in 2018 including the point-season opener on Friday, April 6, will host the Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket finale, paying $10,000, on Saturday, June 23. In total, the Atomic highbanks will feature All Star competition twice during Ohio Sprint Speedweek, first welcoming the All Stars on Wednesday, June 20. The Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket finale will be known as the Rick Ferkel Classic.

Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Oh., arguably one of the most exciting dirt ovals on the circuit, will get a second All Star Circuit of Champions date in 2018 replacing the canceled Millstream Speedway appearance scheduled for Sunday, May 27. The added Waynesfield Raceway Park date will be known as the Bob Hampshire Classic.



Shane Helms will lead the promotion of both the Atomic Speedway Speedweek finale and the Waynesfield event on May 27.



“I appreciate the support of the Brad (McCown) and Greg (Shobe) on getting these events back on the schedule after canceling our Millstream dates,” said Shane Helms. “I’m looking forward to both events in May and June. Thank you to everyone that has helped make this happen.”



The All Star visit to Millstream Speedway scheduled for Monday, September 3 – Labor Day – will not be replaced. Instead, Wayne County Speedway will utilize Monday night as a rain date for their annual Pete Jacobs Memorial program on Sunday, September 2.



As previously mentioned on social media, Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Oh., added an All Star Circuit of Champions program to their 2018 schedule, padding an already impressive Labor Day/Attica Ambush weekend slate with a second visit by the All Stars on Friday, August 31. The Friday night program, also awarding a $5,000 top prize, will act as the preamble for the highly anticipated Dirt Classic Ohio on Saturday, September 1.



Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa., will utilize a rain date of Friday, June 1, for their event scheduled for Friday, May 4. If the rain date is needed, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will try to find a neighboring facility to schedule an event for Saturday, June 2.



The visit to McKean County Raceway in East Smethport, Pa., scheduled for Sunday, July 8, has also been removed from the schedule.



Forty-nine events remain on the 2018 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule, all accumulating points toward the 2018 All Star championship. Currently, 20 teams will be traveling full-time with “America’s Series” during the upcoming season. With Florida events not accumulating points toward the overall Series championship, the Atomic Speedway visit on Friday, April 6, will officially kick-off the 2018 championship chase.



About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.



About Arctic Cat:

For more than 50 years, the Arctic Cat snowmobile brand has stood as one of the most widely recognized and respected in the industry. Today Arctic Cat’s snowmobile product lines span more than 50 different models, with offerings for every style of riding, from trail-riding with the family, to long-distance touring with friends, to mountain sleds to handle the most severe backcountry conditions. For more information, visit: www.arcticcat.com.



About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc:

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Cushman®, Arctic Cat®, Textron Off Road™, Jacobsen®, Dixie Chopper®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.



About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.



For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.



Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.



Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 PR