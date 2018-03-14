TULSA, Okla. (March 14, 2018) The first rounds of the 2018 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com have arrived, as the series begins its 27th year of touring at the famed Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17 .

A part of the American Sprint Car Series since 1994, the famed half-mile has seen the National Tour in action 91 times with 31 winners. Defending series champion Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has topped action at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway five times, including a sweep of the Spring Nationals one year ago. The Sunnyvale, Texas driver is back in 2018 to defend his 2016 and 2017 championships with a new team thanks to Canadian based Hill’s Racing. In all, 14 drivers from three countries have announced their intentions to run the 2018 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com making this year’s field among the most diverse in series history with 10 drivers from the United States, three from Canada, and for the first time a driver from Australia will chase the full tour.