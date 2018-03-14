TULSA, Okla. (March 14, 2018) The first rounds of the 2018 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com have arrived, as the series begins its 27th year of touring at the famed Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17.
A part of the American Sprint Car Series since 1994, the famed half-mile has seen the National Tour in action 91 times with 31 winners. Defending series champion Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has topped action at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway five times, including a sweep of the Spring Nationals one year ago. The Sunnyvale, Texas driver is back in 2018 to defend his 2016 and 2017 championships with a new team thanks to Canadian based Hill’s Racing.
In all, 14 drivers from three countries have announced their intentions to run the 2018 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com making this year’s field among the most diverse in series history with 10 drivers from the United States, three from Canada, and for the first time a driver from Australia will chase the full tour.
The lineup of full-time Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com drivers includes:
1 – Travis Rilat (Forney, TX)
2C – Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)
5J (R) – Jamie Ball (Knoxville, IA)
15H – Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)
17W – Harli White (Lindsay, OK)
21 (R) – Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.)
23 – Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.)
28 (R) – Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.)
44 (R) – Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA)
45X – Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.)
52 – Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)
77X (R) – Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ont. Can.)
95 – Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)
99 – Skylar Gee (Leduc, Alb. Can.)
With a diverse field of Men, Women, Racing Veterans, and Series Rookies the 2018 season promise to be one that fans will not want to miss.
Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway open at 5:00 P.M.with races going green at 8:00 P.M. (CT). Friday’s Pit Gate will open at 2:00 P.M. Teams cannot lineup on Lawson Rd. Driver’s Meeting both days will be at 6:30 P.M. at the ASCS competition trailer. The ASCS mandated Schoenfeld Muffler is required at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Ticket information, directions, and accompanying classes of competition can be found online at http://www.devilsbowl.comor by calling (972) 222-2421.
For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).
Quick Reference
Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented Sawblade.com
What: 45th Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals
Where: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)
When: March 16-17, 2018
Pit Gate: 2:00 P.M. (Friday, open all day Saturday)
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M. (Both Days)
Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M. (Both Days)
Racing: 8:00 P.M. (Both Days)
Muffler Rule: ASCS mandated Schoenfeld Muffler is required
Track Contact Information:
Address: 1711 Lawson Road – Mesquite, TX 75181
Phone: (972) 222-2421
Email: info@devilsbowl.com
Online: http://www.devilsbowl.com
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/devilsbowl
ASCS Online:
American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)
Instagram: ASCSRACING
Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com
Live Scoring (Where Applicable): Race Monitor and MRP Live
ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:
Jamie Ball (Knoxville, IA): http://www.jamieball.com/default.aspx?i=false
Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com
Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.): https://www.facebook.com/ScottBogucki89
Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com
Skylar Gee (Leduc, Alberta, Can.): https://twitter.com/SkylarGee99
Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX): http://www.sam15.com
Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ontario, Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x
Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK): http://www.blakehahnracing.com
Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.): http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com
Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK): https://www.facebook.com/WayneJohnsonRacing?fref=ts
Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA): https://twitter.com/cmr_44?lang=en
Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com
Travis Rilat (Forney, TX): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com
Harli White (Lindsay, OK): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net
ASCS Sponsors:
Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. Sawblade.com is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.sawblade.comfor more information and follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sawblade.com_
Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented Sawblade.com include Hoosier Racing Tire, CP-Carrillo Pistons, EMI, and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by ButlerBuilt Professional Seating Systems. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.
Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, Sawblade.com, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.
Communications for the American Sprint Car Series is provided by Racing Electronics. All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.
Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Speedway Motors.
Sources: Bryan Hulbert/ASCS PR