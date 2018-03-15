Stafford Springs, CT — For the 2018 season, SK Light driver Brett Gonyaw will be looking to pick up right where he left off after a breakout 2017 season at Stafford Speedway. Prior to last year, Gonyaw had made only 3 starts at Stafford, but made the most of his first full season by posting 2 wins, 9 top-5, and 12 top-10 finishes. Gonyaw’s breakout season also saw him emerge as a championship contender, not only at Stafford but through the Champions Spark Plugs Search for A Champion contest. With a stellar campaign under his belt, Gonyaw is looking forward to returning and once again running up front at the Connecticut half-mile facility.

“The whole team is pretty pumped as far as getting back to racing,” said Gonyaw. “Last year was our first full season at Stafford and we came with high hopes after some good runs at some other tracks and we wanted to race a full year at what we feel is the best track around.”

Gonyaw’s 2017 season didn’t get off to the best of starts, with finishes of 26th, 27th, and 14th sandwiched around a 3rd place finish in the first four races. But Gonyaw’s season turned around for the better with the big money, extra distance Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night race on June 9th. Gonyaw and the #81 Johnny’s Mud Runs team took the checkered flag to pick up his first career Stafford win and take home an SK Light record payday of $2,025 between purse and contingencies.

“That race was kind of funny because we had some bad luck in the races before that and had to race our way into the field through the consi,” said Gonyaw. “We started deep in the field but with the extra laps, we had plenty of time to get to the front. With 19 laps to go, we started picking guys off one by one and when the two leaders got together in front of us and we were in the right place at the right time to take over the lead. We started out as a learning team and after that race, we were pumped up looking for wins. It took us a while to get another win but that race really set the bar for the rest of our season. I think I have a target on my back this year for the Dunleavy’s Modifiedz event. Everyone is going to be hunting for us for that race. That was 100% a turning point for us last year and it was great to put some money in the bank that we were able to use for parts and pieces on the car that we needed to finish the season out.”

Gonyaw will be looking forward to Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night on May 25th this season but also has high hopes for his entry in the 2018 Champion Spark Plugs Search for a Champion contest, which will award the grand prize winner $50,000. Gonyaw entered the contest in 2017 and was one of the 10 runners-up. Stafford fans can help Gonyaw become the 2018 winner by visiting his www.gonyawmotorsports.com website and clicking the link to vote.

“We found out about the contest 2 years ago right after the season ended,” said Gonyaw. “We submitted some photos and a video to the Champion website. We had to promote it and get likes and shares through the Champion website to make it to the next round. There is one grand prize winner for $50,000 and they have 10 runners-up. We were one of the 11 finalists last season and received about $6,000 from Champion. That money really helped complete the puzzle for us since we started off the year with a very small budget. They determine a winner through a combination of depiction of a champion, inspirational quality, and the number of votes you get. Winning the $50,000 prize this year, would be a huge weight off our shoulders with funding the car for the entire season. We could worry about what we need to do instead of what we have to do. I always say if we can start the season as a Champion then we should be able to end the season as a Champion. To vote for me, just go to www.gonyawmotorsports.com and there is a link that will bring you to the voting section on the Champion website. Fans have to register with Champion and then they can vote for us once a day. The last day to vote is March 23.”

