Lee, NH. – Lee USA Speedway Announced today that effective the 2018 Season the R&R “the tool Store and More” Late Model Sportsmen will be the NASCAR Whelen All American Series Premier Division. Along with a bump in the progressive pay off to car count will bump to $500/$700/$1,000.

The Rodfather Super Modifieds who have been the Premier Division since 2011 will move to the Division 2 slot along with the Rodfather, NASCAR and the track providing a $10,000 Points fund. The Supers Schedule and payoffs will stay the same as posted.

Track Promoter Norm Wrenn III said “We feel this move is in the best interest of the track continue the track’s commitment to the NASCAR sanction and the weekly Whelen All-American Series. The Sportsmen have the best car counts week in and week out to bring the NASCAR State of New Hampshire awards back to Lee USA Speedway. We also will be looking at the Schedule to try and add some races to the Sportsmen to make it happen.”

The R&R “the tool Store and More” Late Model Sportsmen will kick off its season with the American-Canadian Tour ‘Governors Cup 150’ running a 50 Lap Open Show Rules race, April 15th.

Sources: Lee USA Speedway PR