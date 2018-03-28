Coca-Cola, the official soft drink of Weedsport Speedway, will present the World of Outlaws on July 29!

WEEDSPORT, NY (March 28, 2018) – After a year’s absence due to two separate rainouts at Weedsport Speedway, the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series returns to The Port on Sunday, July 29 for the Empire State Challenge presented by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England.

All of the cars and stars of the World of Outlaws tour including Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brad Sweet, Shane Stewart, Jason Johnson, David Gravel and more will be a part of the evening as they join the newly formed Hall of Fame Weekend at Weedsport featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks on Saturday, July 28.

Coca-Cola will present the racing action on July 29 and once again returns as the official soft drink of Weedsport Speedway.

“Coca-Cola and auto racing have become a formidable pairing over the years,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We are pleased to have Coca-Cola on board for 2018 and hope our fans enjoy stopping down to one of our many concessions options this coming season for an ice-cold refreshment, especially during what we hope will be a warm and sunny Hall of Fame Weekend.”

Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England took flight as a single bottling operation out of Laconia, NH, in 1977. Through rapid growth and various acquisitions, that small operation has grown into one of the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottlers.

Currently operating 35 facilities, Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England serves customers throughout all of New England, much of New York State, and a portion of Pennsylvania with three state-of-the-art production facilities located in East Hartford, CT, Needham Heights, MA, and Londonderry, NH.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England is proud to bottle and sell products owned by The Coca-Cola Company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Monster Energy Corporation, fairlife, and The Moxie Beverage Company.

Please visit www.ccne.com for more information on the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England.

Tickets for all Weedsport Speedway events, including Hall of Fame Weekend featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks and the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, go on sale this Friday, March 30 at 9 a.m.

For a full 2018 schedule and Weedsport Speedway information be sure to visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

