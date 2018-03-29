Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Car series will open the sprint car season at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, June 10 presented by Big Dog Country 103.5 FM.

This season’s All-Star Circuit of Champions lineup features one of the best rosters in series history, as 20 total full-time competitors will chase the $50,000 season championship with 49-point events across eight states.

Top returning competitors include defending series champion Chad Kemenah as well as Max Stambaugh, Caleb Helms, Tyler Esh and Brandon Spithaler.

Joining the returning All-Stars are new series competitors such as Aaron Reutzel, who recently won a World of Outlaws event in California, along with Cale Conley, Carson Macedo, Trevor Baker, Parker Price-Miller and Max McGhee.

But that’s not all. A host of veteran 410 racers are planning full-time assaults on the All-Star circuit this season, all with very recognizable names.

The likes of Dave Blaney, Jac Haudenschild, Joey Saldana and Paul McMahan will make the overall All-Star Circuit of Champions lineup for 2018, one to remember.

The All-Star Circuit of Champions will take to Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, June 10 along with the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds with the help of Big Dog Country 103.5 FM.

Serving the Rochester Metro area and surrounding counties, Big Dog Country 103.5 FM specializes in the exciting sounds of today’s country while including the best of country gold.

With a mix of superstars like Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Alan Jackson along with today’s hottest stars in Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean – Big Dog Country 103.5 FM programming is music intensive and designed to relate to and attract today’s country listeners.

While country music is the focal point, Big Dog Country 103.5 FM is Rochester’s exclusive home of NASCAR Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series racing.

“Big Dog Country is a great supporter of auto racing both at the local and national level,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We’re pleased to have Big Dog Country back with us this season, helping to bring our fans Tony Stewart’s All-Star Sprints. Coupled with the Big Blocks, it should be a fantastic evening.”

For more information on Big Dog Country 103.5 FM visit online at www.bigdog1035.com.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

