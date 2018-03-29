BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 28, 2018) – The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 is pleased to welcome over 20 new and returning partners for the 2018 season. Their support will fuel a schedule consisting of 49 full-point programs, 54 events in total when including the five non-point events contested in Florida during the early weeks of February, visiting over 30 facilities in nine states. The All Star Circuit of Champions will continue competition on Friday evening, April 6, at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio; the first full-point event of the 2018 season.

Arctic Cat returns in 2018 as the title sponsor. Arctic Cat, purchased last year by Textron, Inc., represents the snowmobile division under the Textron Specialized Vehicles unit. The Textron Off-Road division includes ATVs and side by side vehicles. With the intent to develop a sturdy connection with devoted race fans, Arctic Cat and Textron Off Road will promote their product lines through displays that will be on hand during select events throughout the season. Arctic Cat and Textron Off Road representatives will give fans an opportunity to see new product line, as well as learn about special sales and savings.

As previously announced, Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, is now the exclusive and official motor oil supplier of Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, joining the Series as the presenting sponsor for the 2018 season. Where many people see a race track, Mobil 1 sees an R&D platform, and that commitment to testing the latest Mobil 1 products in the most extreme conditions will be showcased during every ASCoC race. Mobil 1 provides a full line of products for racers including track-use only Mobil 1 Racing oil which features double the zinc versus regular street oils, including Mobil 1 5W-30, that have won the world’s most extreme endurance contests, and diesel truck oils which are trusted by many of the world’s leading heavy-duty equipment manufacturers. That means that no matter what kind of vehicle you use to tow your race car to an ASCoC race, what you and your family drive at home, or what kind of engine powers you to a victory, Mobil 1 has you covered.

WIX Filters, an innovator in filtration products, is now the official oil filter of the All Star Circuit of Champions and will support one of two dashes during the 2018 season. WIX’s product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment and manufacturing applications.

“There is a tremendous amount of support behind the All Stars Circuit of Champions in 2018. We couldn’t be more excited,” Tony Stewart, owner of the All Star Circuit of Champions, said. “I’m thrilled to welcome Mobil 1 and WIX Filters to the All Star Circuit of Champions this season. They join a very long list of dedicated partners who give our Series the potential to reach new levels. I’m confident 2018 will be above the rest.”

2018 Series Partners:

Series Title Sponsor: Arctic Cat

Series Presenting Sponsor: Mobil 1

Series Tire Sponsor: Hoosier

Contingency Sponsors: Daido Metal, Lincoln Electric, MSD Performance

Heat Race Sponsors: Ford Performance, Hunt Brother Pizza, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads

Dash Sponsors: JE Pistons, WIX Filters

Hot Laps Sponsors: State Water Heaters

B-Main Sponsor: Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Sponsor: Cometic Gasket

Official Television Partner: MAVTV Motorsports Network

Driver’s Meeting Sponsor: EMi

Official Radio Communications Partner: Racing Electronics

Additional Series Partners: Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Kear’s Speed Shop, Simpson Race Products, Kistler Racing Engines, Schoenfeld Headers, Donovan Engineering, Chalk Stix, Sharp Advantage Safety Products, Jake’s Carts, and MyRacePass.

Title Sponsor – Arctic Cat

About Arctic Cat:

For more than 50 years, the Arctic Cat snowmobile brand has stood as one of the most widely recognized and respected in the industry. Today Arctic Cat’s snowmobile product lines span more than 50 different models, with offerings for every style of riding, from trail-riding with the family, to long-distance touring with friends, to mountain sleds to handle the most severe backcountry conditions. For more information, visit: www.arcticcat.com.

About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc:

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Cushman®, Arctic Cat®, Textron Off Road™, Jacobsen®, Dixie Chopper®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.

Presenting Sponsor – Mobil 1

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

Series Tire Sponsor – Hoosier Tire

About Hoosier Tire:

Hoosier Racing Tire is the official and exclusive tire supplier of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions! Hoosier Racing Tire is the largest manufacturer of racing tires in the world with distributors located both domestically and worldwide. Visit the brand new HoosierTire.com website for the best in hats, shirts and all Hoosier apparel. Receive special offers and stay up-to-date with their weekly promotions by following them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HoosierTire

Main Event Contingency Award Sponsor – Daido Engine Bearings

About Daido:

Daido Metal produces Original Equipment automotive engine bearings for the most recognizable brands around the world and is also a leading producer of engine bearings in every other engine market from power sports to marine and off-highway heavy machinery. Daido is a leader in race engine bearings serving all major global race series and the race engine builder market, including the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. The same technology that has helped power winners at Daytona, Indy, Le Mans and Monte Carlo is used in every bearing made for stock block race engines across America. For more information, visit www.daidometal.com.

Fast Time Contingency Award Sponsor – Lincoln Electric

About Lincoln Electric:

We are a global manufacturer and the market leader of the highest quality welding, cutting and joining products. Our enduring passion for the development and application of our technologies allows us to create complete solutions that make our customers more productive and successful. For more information, visit www.lincolnelectric.com.

Hard Charger Contingency Sponsor – MSD Performance

About MSD:

MSD products are the finest ignition components you can install on your car whether it’s a daily driver, dirt tracker, 4-wheel drive, a seven second Pro Stock car or Big Foot. MSD is your exclusive performance ignition company and we thank you for your interest and support.

Heat Race Sponsor – Ford Performance

About Ford Performance:

Ford’s racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Monster Energy Cup Series, XFINITY Series, Camping World Truck Series), IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, Chinese Touring Car Championship, Formula Drift, Formula Ford (Formula Four), and NHRA Funny Car and sportsman drag racing. In addition. The organization also oversees the development and marketing of Ford’s racing engines and performance parts, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com, www.facebook/FordPerformance, Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter.

Heat Race Sponsor – Hunt Brothers Pizza

About Hunt Brothers Pizza:

With more than 7,500 locations in 28 states, Hunt Brothers® Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas with All Toppings No Extra Charge®, Breakfast Pizza, Wings, and WingBites®. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hunt Brothers Pizza is family owned and operated with more than 25 years of experience in offering all of the food products, marketing programs, equipment and training for convenience stores to operate their own turnkey pizza program.

Heat Race Sponsor – All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads

About All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads:

Since 1986, All Pro Cylinder Heads has successfully produced the absolute best small block Chevrolet, LS Gen 3 and W9RP Mopar cylinder heads available. Developed for top engine builders worldwide, the family-owned business of Bob and Susie Williams is proud to manufacture all American made cylinder heads in Johnstown, Ohio. The dedicated staff at All Pro supplies powerful parts to a majority of champions in series such as the All Star Circuit of Champions, PA Posse, World of Outlaws, LSX Drag Radial, Off-Road Baja 1000 and many more. All-Pro is honored to serve the best customers in the business with the highest quality parts and Service possible. For more information, visit All Pro online at www.allproheads.com.

Dash Sponsor – JE Pistons

About JE Pistons:

With 70 years of experience, JE Pistons is the leader in forged racing pistons. JE offers the largest selection of off-the-shelf racing pistons for all popular engine combinations. JE also has the quickest lead time for custom pistons in the industry. In a rush? – JE offers expedited services that can complete your custom piston order in only five days. If you demand the highest quality American-made pistons for your race engine, call JE Pistons today, or visit online at www.jepistons.com.

Dash Sponsor – WIX Filters

About WIX Filters:

Since 1939, WIX Filters has been an innovator in filtration products. WIX designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets. Part of the MANN+HUMMEL family of brands, WIX’s product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment and manufacturing applications. For more information, visit www.wixfilters.com or any of our social channels: Facebook Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube.

Hot Laps Sponsor – State Water Heaters

About State Water Heaters:

In 1946, State Water Heaters was founded by Herbert Lindahl, Sr. as a small entrepreneurial company producing coal and wood-burning stoves in a garage in Nashville, Tennessee. In the years that followed, State expanded and became a leader in the water heating industry, through steadfast commitments to seeking new materials, new technology, and innovative engineering techniques. When it comes to building durability into a product, nobody does it like State. Learn more at www.statewaterheaters.com.

B-Main Sponsor – Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery

About Classic Ink USA:

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery is constantly testing the limits of custom racewear and specialized embroidery. Headquartered in Western Pennsylvania, Classic Ink holds the highest standard, maximizing your return, as well as the ultimate customer satisfaction. From “Track Swag” fan wear to “Quick Crew” crew wear, Classic Ink has you covered. Their dedicated staff and graphic design team will be sure to keep your race team, and your fans, looking sharp on and off the racing surface. Contact Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery today and get your race team ahead of the competition. Visit www.classicinkusa.com. That’s Classic Ink; “at the track and on your back!”

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Sponsor- Cometic Gasket

About Cometic Gasket:

Cometic Gasket is the Official Gasket of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. Cometic is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Automotive Performance, Powersports, Original Equipment and Remanufactured Engine Industries. Cometic gaskets are must-haves for championship-winning teams across the globe. Cometic Gaskets are proudly made in the USA. For more information, log on to www.cometic.com. Cometic Gasket. Sealing championships since 1989.

Official Television Partner: MAVTV Motorsports Network

About MAVTV Motorsports Network:

MAVTV Motorsports Network is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, the AMA Pro Motocross series, and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). But MAVTV also covers a multitude of grassroot racing from the US and across the globe including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between plus a package of automotive reality and custom build shows. If it has a motor, it’s on MAVTV. For more information, visit www.mavtv.com

Driver’s Meeting Sponsor – EMi

About EMi:

Beginner to professional, EMi equips race teams with chassis, components, and knowledge to win races. Building Sprint Cars, Midgets, Lightning Sprints, and Micros, EMi’s dedicated sales and technical support staff are ready to assist you. Visit www.speedwaymotors.com/featured/eagle-motorsports to begin your #EMinent journey.

Radio Communications Partner – Racing Electronics

About Racing Electronics:

Racing Electronics is the worldwide leader in two-way communications equipment for motorsports drivers, teams, series, venues, and fans, as well as the exclusive provider of FanVision technology to NASCAR, NHRA and Red Bull Global Rallycross. Racing Electronics offers reliable, industry-tested equipment and best-in-class customer service throughout the motorsports industry. Founded in New Jersey in 1988, Racing Electronics has called Concord, N.C., home since 2005. For more information, visit www.racingelectronics.com.

Series Sponsor – Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

About Elliott’s:

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, also carrying Haulmark Toter Homes, Bolt Trucks and Haulmark Trailers, is a full-service facility carrying new and used trailers. Trailer lines available include United, Featherlite, Cobra, Intech, and Cargo Mate. Elliott’s is also an authorized EZ-GO golfcart dealer. They offer repair and service on all of their products, as well as carry a large line of parts and accessories. Elliott’s has been in the trailer business since 1995 and a golfcart dealer since 2004, serving areas all over the world. Contact Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts today at www.elliottstc.com.

Series Sponsor – Kear’s Speed Shop

About Kear’s Speed Shop:

Kear’s Speed Shop out of Tiffin, Ohio, has been in the racing business since 1969, serving teams all over the United States. For more information, visit Kear’s Speed Shop live on the Web at www.kearsspeedshop.com, or call today at 419-448-9551.

Series Sponsor – Simpson Race Products

About Simpson:

Founded in 1959 and based in New Braunfels, TX, Simpson is the leading provider of critical motorsports safety equipment. Backed by best-in-class technical expertise, the Company has built a loyal following in the motorsports community among both professional and amateur drivers. Simpson’s comprehensive selection of advanced safety products includes head and neck restraints, helmets, racing suits, seat belts, off-road vehicle seats, window nets, parachutes, racing gloves and footwear. In addition to the respected Simpson brand, the Company portfolio includes the leading HANS brand of advanced head and neck restraints and Stilo racing and rally helmets and electronics.

Series Sponsor – Kistler Engines

About Kistler:

Kistler Engines was established in 1993 and builds lightweight, high-performance racing engines with a commitment to quality. We pride ourselves in high tech, innovative designs, producing highly competitive engines for sprint cars (410 c.i., 360 c.i. & 305 c.i.), as well as, late models & midgets. Kistler Engines has also earned a great reputation for our service among professional race teams due to our quick turnaround time on rebuilds.

Series Sponsor – Schoenfeld Headers

About Schoenfeld:

Founded in 1974 by Don Schoenfeld, Schoenfeld Headers is the world’s largest manufacturer of circle-track headers, specializing in a variety of high-quality exhaust parts, including turn-downs, extensions, tubing bends and elbows, race mufflers, insert mufflers, mandrel bends, exhaust reducers, header gaskets, and more. Schoenfeld Headers is based in Van Buren, Arkansas. We truly make exhaust applications for anything with an engine. From mini sprints to sprint cars, midgets and late models, dirt or asphalt, all the way up through the world of truck and tractor pulling and marine as well. Schoenfeld has a system for your needs, including muscle and passenger cars. Schoenfeld Headers also has state of the art CNC bending and welding equipment, as well as a state of the art chassis dyno facility. Therefore, our quality and craftsmanship are second to none, making them the most popular name in racing headers. We remain committed to the Saturday night racer, providing the very best in “Performance, Quality, and Value”

Series Sponsor – Donovan Engineering

About Donovan Engineering:

Donovan Engineering Corporation has been making aluminum engine blocks since 1971 with the Donovan 417 which was based on the 1958 Chrysler 392 Hemi. Since then, the state-of-the-art facility has provided engine builders around the world with aluminum engine blocks based on the small block Chevy, big block Chevy, Model-D, and the 417 Hemi. For more information, please visit Donovan live on the Web at www.donovanengines.com.

Series Sponsor – Chalk Stix

About Chalk Stix:

Chalk Racing Products has taken pride in supplying racers and teams with premium quality racing products for the last 30+ years. Our climate-controlled facility stocks all of the products that are required to build a sprint car from the ground up. We can also order custom or unique products and have them shipped directly to the customer quickly and efficiently. We are constantly innovating new products that set high industry standards in the sprint car racing world and we take pride in every project that we pursue. With over 30 years of experience in the dirt track racing industry, a full-service machine shop in-house, and a great selection of stocked sprint car products, we have brought them all together to exceed the customer’s every need.

Series Sponsor – Sharp Advantage Safety Products

About Sharp Advantage:

Sharp Advantage Safety Products specializes in building the most professional, custom-fit, high impact safe seat inserts that are designed to be used in a standard aluminum or carbon seat chosen from the manufacturer of your choice. We offer a knowledgeable staff that uses the latest and lightest materials to produce an insert that is made from high impact, energy absorbing, crushable foam, filling the void between the competitor and the seat. For more information, visit Sharp Advantage Safety Products online at www.sharpadvantagesafetyproducts.com.

Series Sponsor – Jake’s Carts

About Jake’s Carts:

Jake’s Golf Carts, “America’s Home for Custom Carts” is a proud golf cart provider for the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions. Jake’s has proudly supported both local and national dirt track racing for over 20 years. Did you know Jake’s ship carts nationwide and offers financing for as low as 0%? If you are in the market for a golf cart give Jake’s a call and mention the All-Star Circuit of Champions for a special racing discount or you can check them out at www.jakesgolfcarts.com.

Series Website – MyRacePass

About MyRacePass:

Celebrating their 10-year anniversary, MyRacePass has grown to become The Ultimate Racing Resource for any fan, driver, track, series or sponsor for grassroots motorsports. With over 400 organizations throughout the United States using MyRacePass, for Race Management and Promotions, fans and drivers have a one-stop shop to follow detailed information regarding certain race events. The new MyRacePass app, free to download on either Google Play or the App Store, is certainly one of the best resources for the avid motorsports enthusiast. Packed with event information, entry lists, event tickets, apparel, schedules, results, lineups, points standings and even Live Timing and Scoring, the MyRacePass app is your resource to follow your track or series. For more information about the new MyRacePass app, please visit www.MyRacePass.com/app. Follow MyRacePass via their website, www.MyRacePass.com as well as all the popular Social Media channels at MyRacePass. #TeamMRP #GetTheApp

