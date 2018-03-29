Lawrenceburg, Indiana………Wet grounds and a less than desirable weather forecast leading up to race day, and on race day, have forced cancellation of this Saturday’s Midwest opener for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Lawrenceburg Speedway.

“As much as we want to get the season started, there is just no way to get our facility in racing condition for Saturday,” Lawrenceburg Speedway promoter Dave Rudisell said. “Unfortunately, the forecast calls for rain every day including Saturday, and we’ve already had rain every day this week.”

The event was to have been the 60th series event held at the southeastern Indiana dirt oval, one of seven venues to have reached that mark. The series will return on July 22 for the 31st annual edition of “Indiana Sprint Week” and on September 29 for the “Fall Nationals.” Additionally, the USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship makes its lone visit of the season on June 2.

The AMSOIL National Sprints get back on the trail April 21 at Indiana’s Montpelier Motor Speedway. Cullman, Alabama’s Kevin Thomas, Jr. leads the standings heading into the event. Chase Stockon and Tyler Courtney (twice) won the first three events of the season in February at Ocala, Florida.

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR