Stafford Springs, CT — For the second consecutive season, Casagrande Builders of Stafford Springs, CT, will present a $125 weekly contingency bonus for the 2nd place finisher in the SK Modified® feature. Casagrande Builders, a long-time supporter of Stafford Motor Speedway’s weekly racing program, had previously announced sponsorship of the inaugural Casagrande Builders Street Stock 25, a new event for the street stock division paying $300 to win and $60 to start. With the announcement, the SK Modified® weekly purses hits a record high of $9,460 including $1,950 awarded to the winner weekly.

“SK Modified® racing is second to none in Northeast,” explained Rick Casagrande owner of Casagrande Builders. “I’ve been coming to Stafford for a long time and I’ve never seen racing quite like it, there’s 10 plus cars that can win on any given night. The racing is fantastic and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

Casagrande Builders is a local family-owned business founded in the 1960’s based in Stafford, CT. With a full slate of resources including a skid steer, backhoe, mini excavator, and lift, Casagrande Builders is equipped for any of your building, remodeling, or excavation needs. In addition to construction expertise, Casagrande Builders is fully equipped for snow removal in the winter months. Contact the team for your next project by reaching out on Facebook or giving them a call at 860-684-2673.

“Casagrande Builders is just another great local company supporting our weekly program here at Stafford,” said Stafford Speedway General Manager Mark Arute. “When we started the contingency program back in 1999 our goal was to put more funds in the hands of the competitors by getting local businesses involved. Rick and the team at Casagrande Builders are the 6th contingency sponsor to sign-on for the SK Modified® division in 2018, pushing the weekly purse to a record $9,460 and $1,950 to win. There’s nothing quite like a SK Modified® race at Stafford and without our contingency supporters this weekly program wouldn’t be what it is. Thank you to all our sponsors.”

The 2018 SK Modified® season is shaping up to be one for the record books, not only with the highest weekly purses in the history of Stafford Speedway but also with a roster full of rookies and veterans. 2017 track champion Keith Rocco returns as the heavy favorite but the list of challengers is long including two-time track champion Rowan Pennink, as well as veterans Todd Owen, Eric Berndt and Dan Avery. Though the veterans will headline the field the real story may be the unprecedented strength of Stafford youth system which a record 18 SK Light graduates already registered for the 2018 season, which includes 9 rookie contenders.

The first Casagrande Builders contingency bonus of the 2018 season will be up for grabs during Stafford Speedway’s 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Weekend on April 27-29. The 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® gets underway Friday, April 27 with a practice session for Stafford’s weekly divisions, the New England Truck Series, and Vintage All-Stars. The practice session will be open to the public at no charge. Action continues on Saturday, April 28 with pole qualifying for the Whelen Modified Tour cars, along with heat and consolation races for Stafford’s weekly divisions, trucks, and vintage cars. Saturday will wrap up with feature events for the Limited Late Model, Street Stock, N.E. Trucks, and Vintage All-Stars. NAPA Spring Sizzler® action continues on Sunday, April 29 with the NAPA Auto Parts Pit Party from 11am-noon followed by Stafford’s SK Modifieds®, Late Models, and SK Lights joining the Whelen Modified Tour in feature action.

Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. Tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Tickets are now available at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. For a full list of the 72 participating locations throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, please call the speedway office or visit us on the web at www.staffordmotorspeedway.com/participating-napa-auto-parts-stores.

For more information, or to order tickets for the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR