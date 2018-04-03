Industry Leader Will Oversee All Commercial and Media Operations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 3, 2018) – NASCAR today announced that Steve Phelps has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer. Phelps will oversee all NASCAR commercial and media operations. This role was previously held by Brent Dewar prior to his promotion to president last year. Phelps will be based out of NASCAR’s headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Steve has worked passionately over the years to lead the sport and it’s clear his impact is felt in all corners of the industry,” said NASCAR President Brent Dewar. “We could not be more thrilled for him to step into the pivotal role of COO and we look forward to welcoming him back to Daytona Beach, where he’ll continue to work closely with myself and the other members of the executive leadership team, including the Board of Directors.”

As COO, Phelps will have broad influence on the sport. His direct reports will be Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Partnership Officer Daryl Wolfe, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Jill Gregory, Senior Vice President, Broadcasting & Production Steve Herbst, Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer Eric Nyquist, and Vice President, Digital Tim Clark.

Phelps joined NASCAR in 2005 after nearly two decades of sports business experience as a senior executive with the National Football League and Wasserman Media Group.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’). For race tickets, visit www.NASCAR.com/tickets.

Sources: Jon Schwartz/NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications