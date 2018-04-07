« Speedway Showcase Returns to Weedsport for Two Exciting Events
Kunsman Takes Eastern Opener; Saturday Race at Lanco’s Cancelled

Jonestown, PA……..Tommy Kunsman Jr. of Bethlehem, Pa. led all 25 laps of Friday night’s 2018 “Groundbreaker” opener for the USAC Eastern Midgets at Linda’s Speedway. Kunsman was trailed to the checkered flag by Kenny Miller, Shawn Jackson, Daniel Robinson and Lee Nardelli. Saturday’s race at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway has been canceled. The series resumes April 21 at BAPS Motor Speedway in Newmanstown, Pa.

USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: April 6, 2018 – Jonestown, Pennsylvania – Linda’s Speedway – “Groundbreaker”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tommy Kunsman Jr. (#21k Kunsman), 2. Andrew Layser (#35 Lesher), 3. Kenny Miller (#23 Miller), 4. Shawn Jackson (#7s Jackson), 5. Mike Meyers (#10m Meyers). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Ryan Greth (#4 Lesher), 2. Daniel Robinson (#57D Robinson), 3. Lee Nardelli (#85 Nardelli), 4. Adam Pierson (#9 Mancini). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Tommy Kunsman Jr., 2. Kenny Miller, 3. Shawn Jackson, 4. Daniel Robinson, 5. Lee Nardelli, 6. Mike Meyers, 7. Andrew Layser, 8. Ryan Greth. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Kunsman.

NEW USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kunsman-140, 2-Miller-130, 3-Jackson-124, 4-Robinson-122, 5-Nardelli-115, 6-Meyers-108, 7-Layser-107, 8-Greth-105, 9-Pierson-34.

NEXT USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: April 21 – York Haven, PA – BAPS Motor Speedway (April 7 race at Newmanstown, PA canceled)

