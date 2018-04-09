Hillsboro, NH– Jake Matheson Racing, LLC is proud to announce they will be partnering with Liberty House Veterans Transitional House for the 2018 season.

“We are so grateful to Liberty House for all they do every day to support homeless veterans in New Hampshire,” Matheson said. “I am proud to work on their behalf to raise awareness and resources for their organization. This means so much to our team as our Crew Chief is a twenty-year veteran of the US military and I was actually born in a military hospital. The veteran community is very important to us, we are planning multiple projects in support of Liberty House.”

Our team encourages all our fans to go to www.JakeMathesonRacing.com to learn more about Liberty House Veterans Transitional House.

“We are very excited to partner with Jake Matheson Racing,” stated Liberty House Executive Director, Jeff Nelson. “It is great to see a young man recognize and help our homeless heroes. We appreciate Jake Matheson Racing’s support.”

About Jake Matheson and Jake Matheson Racing: Jake Matheson Racing is a race team based in Hillsboro, NH. Jake, a 15-year-old semi-pro racer, drives in the Legend Car Class at multiple tracks in the Northeast. For More Information on Jake Matheson Racing, you can follow the team at www.jakemathesonracing.com, on Facebook at Jake Matheson Racing and on Instagram @jake_matheson_racing.

About Liberty House: Liberty House provides a safe, respectful and substance-free transitional housing for homeless American Veterans committed to a path of independence and self-sufficiency. Since opening in 2004, we have helped more than 300 homeless Veterans. Moreover, we provide food and clothing to approximately 120-Veterans and community members each week. Liberty House accepts no federal or state funding and relies solely on our generous donors. Liberty House exemplifies an environment where the brotherhood makes a difference.

Sources: Jake Matheson Racing