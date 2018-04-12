Weather Looking Great, Visitors Matt Sheppard and Billy Pauch Lead Great Field of Talent for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial at Grandview Speedway Saturday

BECHTELSVILLE, PA April 12, 2018 . . . The weather forecast for Saturday at Grandview Speedway is looks good. Matt Sheppard, Billy Pauch, Ryan Watt and a host of other top Modified talents are heading to the Bechtelsville track to take part in the First Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial which will pit a bevy of outstanding racing talents against each other as they seek to win the $7,500 first place money and the beautiful memorial trophy. The race, pitting the Small Block Modifieds against the Big Block Modifieds, a 50-lapper, will see all those that qualify for the main event earn at least $1,000. The always exciting Sportsman stock cars will be the second part of the doubleheader card of racing that gets started at 7 p.m.



The winningest Modified racer in the Northeast during 2017 was Matt Sheppard with 41 victories and he has let track management know that will be there looking to win on Saturday. Ryan Watt, already a two feature winner in 2018, has entered. And dirt track legend Pauch is a six-time winner of the Freedom 76 Classic. Many others are expected to join them. They will be going up against Grandview’s big three that includes 10-time champion Craig VonDohren (winner of more than 100 features at the Berks County clay oval), also a 10-time champion Jeff Strunk and five-time champion Duane Howard. And there are dozens of others, names like Doug Manmiller, Mike Gular, Kevin Hirthler, Tim Buckwalter and Brett Kressley, that will be looking to claim this prestigious win in the race that honors the late track owner, so respected in the industry, who passed away in March, 2017.



The Sportsman division, expected to attract a stellar field, will be racing for $750 to win and $125 guaranteed for making the feature starting field.

A full series of qualifying events will lead up to the feature races in both divisions.



Participating in the evening’s activities will be Ms. Motorsports 2018.



American Racer Tires has posted $1,000 which will go to four drivers that are not fortunate enough to make the Rogers Memorial. The names of all non-qualifiers will be in a drawing with four lucky drivers getting $250 each.



There are no guaranteed starters. Starting positions by straight draw with no points being awarded.



Modified weights are 2,275 lbs. for a spec 358 on gas, 2350 for spec on alcohol and big blocks weigh 2,500 lbs. The will be no open small blocks and no oxygenated fuels.



Modified tires will be American Racer – fronts 33 or harder, LR 44 or harder, RR 48 or 50. No compound harder than 50. Hoosier –d300 Series. No mixing of brands. 4 American Racers or 4 Hoosiers. Any track stamp.



Standard body rules for Modifieds and no sail panels. All qualified heat cars guaranteed redraw for feature. Balance of field starts straight up from consolation (24 cars in feature).



Sportsman will run regular Saturday night rules.



Adult admission for the season opener is $28 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. And kids under 6 are admitted FREE. Pit passes are priced at $35 and there is no license required. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m.



Those wishing to register for the Rogers Memorial, they can still enter, there is no license required and no entry fee, can do so at www.grandviewspeedway.com/bruce-rogers-memorial/.Please provide drivers name, contact information and phone number. A drivers meeting will take place at 5 pm with all cars signed in by 5 pm. The drawing for qualifying heat starting positions takes place at 5:30 pm. And hot laps for the racers start at 6 pm.



The NASCAR sanctioned season of racing will get the green flag on Saturday, April 21st with a tripleheader show featuring the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman plus Blast from the Past Vintage racers with racing starting at 7 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to win pairs of tickets for the May 6th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway courtesy of WNPV-1440 AM Radio and Dover.



The first Outlaw Enduro/Blast from the Past Vintage doubleheader will take place on Sunday, April 15th with a 1 p.m. start.



When the racing ends each night fans are invited to head back to the pit area to see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications