Waterbury, VT – For the second time this month, American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Lee USA Speedway officials have announced the postponement of the 28th New Hampshire Governor’s Cup, citing unsuitable ground conditions at the facility. The event has now been rescheduled for Saturday, May 12 at 2:00 pm.

Excessive mud and moisture has persisted at the track throughout April due to heavy snowfall over the winter. Freezing rain and cold temperatures this past weekend further worsened the conditions, making it impossible to get the grounds race-worthy in time.

“It’s unfortunate we’ve had to postpone the event twice now, but Mother Nature has left us with no other options,” Lee USA promoter Norman Wrenn III said. “We just can’t put our teams and fans in the situation they would be facing if we were to try and race this weekend. We’re hoping this will be the last of our weather-related issues this year so both Lee and ACT can enjoy a great summer.”

The ACT Late Model Tour will go 150 laps in the annual event. Lee’s R&R Tool Store Late Model Sportsmen and the Northeast Classic Lites will be in action as well. The optional Test & Tune Day for the ACT Late Models and for the track’s weekly divisions has been rescheduled for Friday, May 11. Rotating practices sessions will be held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

With the latest postponement, ACT will now open the 2018 season at Barre, VT’s Thunder Road Speedbowl on Sunday, April 29. The Community Bank N.A. 150 will feature the stars of ACT and of Thunder Road’s Maplewood/Irving Late Models. The track’s Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will join them on the card. Post time is1: 30 pm. Admission is $25 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under.

For more information, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.acttour.com orwww.leeusaspeedway.com.

Sources: ACT PR

Alan Ward photo