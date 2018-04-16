GEORGETOWN, DE – A Sunoco big-block/small-block Modified racer could take home $6,000 from Georgetown Speedway on Thursday night.

And two of the weekend’s big-money winners are heading south to chase it.

Billy Pauch Jr., who won both Friday night’s opener at Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville, Pa., and Saturday’s lid-lifter at New Egypt (N.J.) Speedway, and Stewart Friesen, the victor in the Bruce Rogers Memorial Saturday at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa., have both set plans to invade the Delaware half-mile oval for ‘Battle of the Bay’ on Thursday night.

Initially, the Sunoco Modified portion of Thursday night’s event was slated to pay $3,000 to win.

That number has grown significantly for a 30-lap main.

Taylor & Messick of Harrington, Del., first boosted the winner’s take to $4,000, with Jeff Brown’s Chesapeake Paving of Salisbury, Md., upping the green money to $300.

Then, Stockley Materials – with locations in Georgetown and Nassau, Del. – added the ‘Roll the Dice Challenge’ presenting a driver with the opportunity to win $6,000 with a $50 pre-race ‘Gambler’s Fee’ posted or $5,000 with a lesser $25 ‘Gambler’s Fee’ paid.

Both drivers – previous Georgetown Modified winners – took notice.

“The money is awesome for a Thursday night show,” offered Frenchtown, N.J.’s Pauch, who will drive the Daniel Sommeling-owned No. 51. “We had a good time down there in March and came away with two top-five finishes on the new banking.”

“It’s cool to see a track working hard to raise the purse like that,” added Friesen, of Sprakers, N.Y., who will drive the Halmar International No. 44.

Joining the Modifieds is the inaugural appearance by the Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Dirt Late Model Series with a 30-lap main event paying $2,000 to the winner.

RUSH officials cite strong feedback from drivers across the Northeast. Potentially more than 40 RUSH Late Models could hit the Georgetown clay for this event!

This RUSH touring series visit is part of a four-night ‘Speedweek’ that includes Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del. (Wednesday), Georgetown Speedway (Thursday), Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md. (Friday) and Winchester (Va.) Speedway (Saturday).

This four-night swing kicks off the 2018 RUSH touring series schedule.

Each of the four nights serves as a “marquee tour event” paying $2,000 to win. Additionally, there is a mini-series point fund for the ‘Battle of the Bay’ swing totaling $3,000 – $1,000 of which goes to the champion.

Delaware Super Trucks and Delmarva Chargers will complete the program.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Grandstand gates are unlocked at 5 p.m. Hot laps hit the track at 6:20 p.m., with racing at 7:15 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20. Seniors (ages 65 and up) and Students (ages 13-17) pay $16. Kids (ages 9-12) pay $10. Children 8 and under are admitted FREE.

Pit admission is $35 (ages 13 and up). Kids (ages 6-12) pay $10. Children ages five and under pay $2.

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR

SDS Photography/Steve Sabo