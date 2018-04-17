MILLINGTON, Tenn. (April 17, 2018) – Memphis International Raceway (MIR) – MIR announced today a renewal partnership agreement with iHeartMedia, Inc. iHeartMedia has the largest audience of any radio station in America with 858 broadcast radio stations, serving more than 150 markets throughout the country with over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. alone. Their diverse station line-up in the Memphis area includes Rock 102.7, V101, 101.9 KISS FM, K97.1, News Radio 600 WREC, WDIA and Hallelujah 95.7 FM.

This long-standing partnership with Memphis International Raceway allows us to reach a variety of fans across the midsouth to help promote racing and our events. As MIR expands our racing events and our fanbase, iHeartMedia is a strategic partner that gives us access to key audiences in the Memphis market.

When asked about this renewal agreement, Pam Kendrick, President of Memphis International Raceway said, “MIR has partnered with iHeart and Rock 102.7 since 2012 and the relationship continues to grow. The partnership is key to the success of our expanding event base to diversify our audience and bring more awareness to the great events we have to offer.”

iHeartMedia will have access to hundreds of thousands of race fans that visit the multi-use facility via signage and promotions to create brand awareness about their stations. MIR will also host on-site live radio broadcasts to connect the racing fans to the iHeart brand. In addition, iHeartMedia plans to treat their V.I.P. customers and clients to a one-of-a-kind racing experience at the facility during key events.

About Memphis International Raceway

Memphis International Raceway (MIR) is the Mid-South’s premier racing destination for racers and spectators alike. The facility is located minutes outside of Memphis in Millington, Tenn., and includes a 1/4-mile drag strip sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association, a 1.8-mile road course and a NASCAR 3/4-mile paved tri-oval.

Prestigious events such as the original Super Chevy Show, NASCAR races, and the IHRA Summit World Finals take place at the facility. For more information on MIR, visit RaceMIR.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @RaceMIR.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartCommunications, Inc. was founded in San Antonio, TX under the name Clear Channel Communications, Inc. with the purchase of a single radio station in 1972. After decades of growing media assets globally, the company has become one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies, operating as iHeartMedia, Inc. iHeartMedia, Inc. consists of two main media businesses: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE: CCO) and the wholly owned iHeartMedia. Between these divisions, the company focuses on providing a spectrum of multi-platform advertising and marketing opportunities for partners and world-class entertainment for listeners and users.

Sources: Memphis International Raceway PR