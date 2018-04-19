WINCHESTER, NH (April 3, 2018) – Bentley Warren, one of the most iconic names in motorsports, will be the Grand Marshal for the CARQUEST Genden Auto Parts 75 Presented by T-Bird Mini Marts ISMA appearance at Monadnock on Saturday, May 19. It will be close to four decades that the Supermodifieds have raced at the New Hampshire oval.

Warren indicated in regard to the announcement, “Both things are great – actually both things are fantastic. I raced a midget up there one time. It should be a very good Supermodified track because the Supers are so darn fast and the caliber of today’s cars and drivers is just unbelievable.”

Warren believes it will be a phenomenal race to watch when ISMA visits the quarter-mile oval on Saturday evening, May 19. Warren has been through the whole evolution of Supermodifieds. He went from the early Supers which were patterned after the cutdowns similar to a 1936 Ford Coupe and then into the Supers. Warren raced from the days of the early Supermodifieds to what they are today, although much more technologically better and faster.

Although Warren did not race the last time the Supermodifieds were at Monadnock, but he raced there in the midgets which he believes was back in the mid-1960’s.

Bentley’s Saloon will also be sponsoring the fast time award to see which driver can break the track record. The winner will receive $1,000.

“It’s really going to be neat and I am proud to do it. Whoever has the quick time and breaks the record, I’ll have to take my hat off to them. It’s going to be a fast track with fast times,” said the legendary driver.

Warren has raced in many different types of divisions over the years. He has made starts in NASCAR Whelen Modifieds, NASCAR North Tour, USAC, New England Super Modified Association, and ISMA. He was won at 34 different tracks between the U.S. and Canada. Warren has won the Oswego Classic a total of six times, the Little 500 twice, the Copper World Classic at Phoenix International Raceway as well as the World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. He has been an ISMA champion once while driving for Tom Bowley, and 3 times while piloting the Mike Mazur supermodified. He finished four times as runner-up in the championship go while driving for Cindy Snyder, Bowley and Paul Dunigan.

Although pretty much retired from auto racing now, Warren keeps himself very busy. He owns and runs Bentley’s Saloon in Kennebunkport, Maine and loves to ride his motorcycle. But Warren still misses racing. The last Warren last raced in 2014 at Oxford Plains Speedway, piloting the Vic Miller 71. He wanted to race more but he knew he would be doing it full time and that wasn’t something he could do. He is enjoying life more off the track now, but believes racing was more fun when he was doing it every week.

The Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will be apart of the program beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating will be $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets for general admission for adults will be $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Seniors will be $15 and Kids 12 and under will be $5 at the gate. The rain date will be on Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Monadnock Speedway is located at 840 Keene Road In Winchester, NH. Please visit Monadnockspeedway.com.

Sources: Matthew Wiernasz